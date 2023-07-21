GRITTY WINDIES

The West Indies continued their fightback on the second day of the historic 100th Test match played between the Caribbean men and India, yesterday, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.
And compared to Thursday’s first day, a much larger crowd turned up to witness it. From an overnight 288 for four, India were eventually dismissed for 438 on the stroke of tea. Talisman Virat Kohli led the charge with 121 with solid support from Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Aswhin (56)—both scoring half-centuries.
The Windies, in their reply, reached 86 for one at stumps, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite leading from the front on an unbeaten 37 (128 balls) with debutant Kirk McKenzie on 14.
By that time, most of the Scotiabank Stand was filled thanks to Brian Lara’s presence for the launch of his “Sport Against Violent Energy” initiative.
The youngsters, among them students of BASE (Samuel Badree Academy of Sport and Education), would have enjoyed every minute of their “outing” which inside the first hour was highlighted by Kohli recording his 29th Test ton.
The final moments of the day’s play was equally entertaining with Brathwaite and Chanderpaul battling through a gruelling examination from Ashwin and Jadeja.
The Windies openers, while cautious but not overly so, maximised on scoring opportunities off a few leg-side deliveries.
Chanderpaul utilised the sweep for two fours in one Ashwin over while Braithwaite deflected one from pacer Mohammed Siraj down to third man for his first boundary, followed by an edge off debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar past slip for another four.
The West Indies skipper looked more assured when he smashed Jadeja to the mid-wicket fence to take the hosts past 50 while Chanderpaul was oozing confidence when he pulled Siraj to mid-wicket to the delight of the appreciative crowd.
The attacking Chanderpaul, who made 33 (95 balls) was eventually undone by Jadeja, who enticed him into a drive, with the ball ballooning to Ashwin at point, about 20 minutes from the close of play.
Brathwaite dropped anchor after that, determined to see out the day while McKenzie excited the crowd with a straight six off Ashwin, followed by an elegant drive through cover for four off Jadeja.
While still trailing by 352 going into today’s third day, the type of shots exhibited by McKenzie and the grit shown by the home team through the day would have given the fans enough encouragement to return today as the Windies look to continue their fightback.
Virat, Jadeja feature
in 150 partnership
Earlier, the hosts had to claw their way back into contention after Kohli and Jadeja’s 159-run fifth-wicket stand.
In the first session, India quickly moved past the 300-run mark with the overnight batters reaching individual milestones.
First, Kohli drove Shannon Gabriel for four to reach his 29th Test hundred in the fourth over of the day. And in the same over, Jadeja reached his 19th half-century.
Despite taking the new ball for the first over of the day, the Windies pacers didn’t look threatening apart from a few balls that would have passed close to the edge.
Kohli hit each of the West Indies pacers for boundaries in the first hour but one of his best of the day was a straight drive against Holder— similar to the one that got him off the mark a day earlier.
However, the Windies caught a break in the second hour when Kohli was run out from a direct throw from Alzarri Joseph while attempting a quick single off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.
Jadeja also departed before lunch, edging behind, off Kemar Roach, to give wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva his second catch of the game. The initial decision was not out but the decision was overturned upon review, replays indicating the faintest of edges.
India went to lunch at 373 for six and, like the first day, the Windies rallied in the post lunch session. Holder got his second scalp when
Ishan Kishan (25) was caught by Da Silva while Jaydev Unadkat came down the track and was stumped off Warrican.
Meanwhile, Ashwin brought up his 14th half-century as the score went past 400, but the innings then came to a swift end before tea as the visitors looked for quick runs.