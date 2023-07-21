GRITTY WINDIES

The West Indies continued their fightback on the second day of the historic 100th Test match played between the Caribbean men and India, yesterday, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

And compared to Thursday’s first day, a much larger crowd turned up to witness it. From an overnight 288 for four, India were eventually dismissed for 438 on the stroke of tea. Talisman Virat Kohli led the charge with 121 with solid support from Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Aswhin (56)—both scoring half-centuries.