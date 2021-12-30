Grizzlies maul Lakers

Russell Westbrook

ON THE MOVE: Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, right, drives to the basket while defended by Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

in the second half of an NBA game in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, on Wednesday night. --Photo: AP

Ja Morant scored 41 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 104-99 on Wednesday night.

LeBron James led Los Angeles with 37 points—a day short of his 37th birthday—and 13 rebounds and a season-high eight three-pointers. Russell West­brook added a triple-­double with 16 points, ten rebounds and 12 assists.

The Grizzlies improved to 22-14 with their third straight victory while the La­kers fell to 17-19 with their sixth loss in seven games.

Memphis trailed in the second half until Tyus Jones hit in a floater for a 93-92 lead with 6:50 left. Morant followed with consecutive three-pointers for a 99-92 advantage with 4:28 to go. Bane sealed the win with two free throws with 5.1 seconds to go.

Suns 115, Thunder 97

In Phoenix, Devin Booker scored 38 points, surpassing 10,000 for his career, and the Phoenix Suns beat Oklahoma City to end a two-game losing streak and tie for the NBA lead.

The Suns rebounded from home losses to Golden State and Memphis to pull even with the Warriors atop the league standings at 27-7. Booker made 12 of 24 shots from the floor, going six of 12 from three-point range.

JaVale McGee and Cameron Payne each scored 16 points, with McGee adding eight rebounds and Payne a team-high seven assists. Cam Johnson finished with 12 points, and Jalen Smith had 11 points and a career-­high 14 rebounds.

Ty Jerome scored a career-­high 24 points for the Thunder. Both teams were without several key players and their head coaches.

Clippers 91, Celtics 82

In Boston, Eric Bledsoe scored ten of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a key three-pointer down the stretch, to help los Angeles beat Boston.

Marcus Morris had 23 points and ten rebounds, and Terance Mann and Luke Kennard also scored 17 apiece for the Clippers. Los Angeles ended a two-game skid and completed a season sweep of the Celtics on a night both clubs were short-handed.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points. Robert Williams had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Al Horford added nine points with ten rebounds.

The Clippers were with­out star forward Paul George for a third straight game with a torn ligament in his right elbow that could keep him out up to a month. But Los Angeles, which had lost five of six, led most of the game.

Boston was missing scoring leader Jayson Tatum, who was placed on the Covid-19 health and safety protocols list on Monday, and starting guard Marcus Smart, who was out with a hand injury.

Knicks 94, Pistons 85

In Detroit, Alec Burks scored a season-high 34 points to lead a huge night from New York’s bench and the Knicks beat short-handed Detroit.

Immanuel Quickley added 18 points as the Knicks’ reserves combined for 65 points. RJ Barrett was the only starter in double figures at 15 points. New York outscored Detroit 30-14 in the fourth quarter.

Saddiq Bey had a career-­high 32 points for Detroit, and Hamidou Diallo had a season-high 31 points with 13 rebounds. The NBA-worst Pistons have lost four in a row and 18 of 19.

Bulls 131, Hawks 117

In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 25 points and Chicago beat Atlanta for the second time in three nights. The Bulls extended their winning streak to a season-­high five games. The Hawks, who are playing without 15 players due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols and injuries, lost for the fifth time in six games.

Trey Young scored 26 points, and Clint Capela added 18 for the Hawks in the opener of a six-game trip. The Bulls shot 61.9 per cent and had a season-high with 38 assists. They beat the Hawks 130-118 on Monday night in Atlanta.

Kings 95, Mavericks 94

In Sacramento, Chimezie Metu made a corner three-­pointer at the buzzer to lift Sacramento past Dallas in the opener of a two-game set between the teams.

De’Aaron Fox had 16 points and five assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes and Davion Mitchell scored 14 apiece, and Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points and ten assists.

Brunson scored 25 points for Dallas. Porzingis had 24 points and seven rebounds. The teams meet again today in Sacramento.

Other results

Hornets 116, Pacers 108

Jazz 120, Trail Blazers 105.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lewis: Athletes showed resilience

Lewis: Athletes showed resilience

BRIAN LEWIS, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president, credited the TTO athletes for bouncing back in a tough year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the TTOC’s Annual Awards Ceremony—themed “The glass is not half-empty”—Lewis praised all national athletes on their performances over the past 12 months and applauded their bravery and determination to represent T&T on the global stage

ALMOST!

ALMOST!

It was a tight finish but a sub-par batting performance from the West Indies Under-19s proved to be their undoing as South Africa took a 2-1 lead in the four-match Youth One Day International series after a narrow one-wicket victory in the penultimate game of the series at Cumberland Playing Field, in St Vincent, yesterday.

Grizzlies maul Lakers

Grizzlies maul Lakers

Ja Morant scored 41 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 104-99 on Wednesday night.

Taylor to retire from international cricket at end of the home season

Taylor to retire from international cricket at end of the home season

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the home season.

The 37-year-old will leave the Test arena after the upcoming home series against Bangladesh and then bow out entirely from Black Caps duty following ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands in 2022.

Barca’s Covid crisis worsens

Barcelona have just nine first-team players available for Sunday’s trip to Mallorca after confirming that Sergino Dest, Abde Ezzalzouli and Philippe Coutinho have tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 10 players have now been ruled out this weekend with the virus as they isolate at their homes, per LaLiga protocols.

+2
NO SURPRISE

NO SURPRISE

TEAM TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul and track and field athlete Michelle-Lee Ahye are the Trinida…