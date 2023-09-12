GROWTH NEEDED

RECENTLY-APPOINTED West Indies women’s team head coach, Australian Shane Deitz, has underscored the importance of growing the women’s game in the region.
He noted that the big teams in the international arena have 20 or more world class players and under his tenure he hopes the regional side catches up.
Deitz, in an interview with CWI Media and Content Officer Naasira Mohammed, said that his long-term plan is the grow women’s cricket in general in the Caribbean which will have the desired impact of expanding the women’s regional squad, which he said is imperative for success on the world stage.
“The long-term plan is to grow women’s cricket in general and having good results will help. I think we will need 25 to 30 players who are capable of playing international cricket, so over the next three-year period we will be looking to grow the squad so we can have competition for each place,” Deitz reasoned.
“Each (upcoming) series will be different. We will be trying new players and tactics but it is going to be a really big squad if we’re going to lift the World Cup. All the leading squads in the world have 20-plus players who are world class and we’ve got to match that, and that’s the plan over the next three years,” he explained.
The Aussie said he is excited about assuming the post ahead of the West Indies tour to Australia and was pleased to have arrived in the Caribbean in time to witness the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League.
“I am really excited about the opportunity,” he said. “West Indies cricket has an amazing history of success and it’s about continuing that success over the next few years.
“Obviously, there are going to be some challenges but that is one of the reasons I took this job and it is going to be really good to work with these talented individuals,” Deitz added. “I thought it was a brilliant tournament and the final was a great game as well.” The CPL final was played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday, with the Barbados Royals beating the Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight runs.
“There was a good blend of overseas players and local players and it was a good opportunity for our local players to work with some really amazing world class players like Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates and hopefully they will learn a lot from being in that environment with those girls,” Deitz added.
“What was on display was amazing talents and love and passion for the game and a good passion for that tournament. They have played two times now and hopefully the WCPL will grow and grow, and get more teams and more overseas players and create more excitement, and that will be a great environment for our players to learn from and the show their skills to the world,” he assessed.
Looking ahead to the upcoming series against Australia, Deitz said: “I think West Indies has a style of cricket and I want to really enhance that style, be entertaining and be attacking,” adding, “We’re going to be focusing on a lot of that and trying to win games and playing against Australia is going to be difficult.
“They are the best in the world for a reason and they are winning everything of late, so it is good opportunity for us to play against the best and measure ourselves against them and work on areas we need to work on,” he concluded.