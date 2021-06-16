Guevara golden in Florida

Trinidad and Tobago’s Asa Guevara struck gold in the men’s 400 metres event at the Jacksonville Athletic Club (JAC) Classic in Florida, USA, on Saturday.
Guevara completed his lap of the track in 46.47 seconds to finish ahead of Americans Kind Butler (46.73) and Devonte Fletcher (47.25).
At the Broward Elite Athletic Club Summer Open #1 meet, also in Florida, Mikel Thomas picked up bronze in the men’s 110m hurdles. The T&T athlete clocked 13.83 seconds to finish behind Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment, the winner in 13.66, and American Israel Nelson (13.69). Thomas was faster in the preliminary round, getting to the line in 13.61.
Kai Selvon finished third in section one and fourth overall in the women’s 200m. The T&T sprinter got home in 23.88 seconds. Section two winner Ashley Kelly grabbed gold, the British Virgin Islands athlete clocking 23.66. American Aaliyah Butler topped section one in 23.68, but had to settle for silver, while the runner-up in that race, Canadian Aiyanna Stiverne bagged bronze in 23.73.
Selvon finished fifth in the 100m final in 11.83 seconds. Ivory Coast track star Murielle Ahoure was golden in 11.23, forcing American Destiny Smith-Barnett and Jamaica’s Natalliah Whyte to settle for silver and bronze, respectively. Smith-Barnett clocked 11.26 and Whyte 11.28.
Selvon produced a faster run in the qualifying round, the 29-year-old finishing fifth in heat one in 11.79 seconds. Smith-Barnett won the heat in 11.26 to lead all qualifiers into the final.
At the British Milers Club (BMC) Watford Grand Prix, in England, T&T’s Nicholas Landeau returned a time of one minute, 55.09 seconds to secure sixth spot in the men’s 800m “E” race.