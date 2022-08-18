Guevara on show at NACAC Champs

Asa Guevara

COMMONWEALTH GAMES CHAMPION: Asa Guevara 

Commonwealth Games Men’s 4x400 metres gold medallist Asa Guevara is among the Trinidad and Tobago athletes who will be on show on the opening day of the North America, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships in Freeport, Bahamas, today.

Guevara faces the starter in the Men’s 400m semis, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The opening round of the Men’s 100m gets going at 9 a.m. T&T will be represented by Jerod Elcock and Eric Harrison.

The semi-final round of the women’s 200m, featuring T&T sprinters Mauricia Prieto and Reyare Thomas, starts at 8 p.m. Harrison and Kyle Greaux are expected to line up in the Men’s 200m semis, scheduled to get underway at 8.20.

Akeem Stewart is the lone T&T entrant in the men’s shot put, while Lalenii Grant will fly the flag in the women’s discus. Both events start at 7.30 p.m.

Michelle-Lee Ahye, Khalifa St Fort and 2012 Olympic Games men’s javelin champion Keshorn Walcott will be in action tomorrow. Ahye and St Fort are listed for the women’s 100m semis, while Walcott is the favourite for javelin gold.

The Championships will conclude on Sunday. T&T will feature in the last two events on the track—the women’s 4x100m relay and the Men’s 4x1. The women’s sprint relay quartet will be chosen from Ahye, St Fort, Prieto, Thomas and teenager Shaniqua Bascombe. Elcock, Harrison, Greaux, Akanni Hislop and Omari Lewis make up the Men’s 4x1 squad.

TEAM TT0

Women: Michelle-Lee Ahye (100, 4x100), Khalifa St Fort (100, 4x100), Mauricia Prieto (200, 4x100), Reyare Thomas (200, 4x100), Lalenii Grant (discus), Shaniqua Bascombe (4x100)

Men: Jerod Elcock (100, 4x100), Eric Harrison (100, 200, 4x100), Kyle Greaux (200, 4x100), Asa Guevara (400), Akeem Stewart (shot put), Keshorn Walcott (javelin), Akanni Hislop (4x100), Omari Lewis (4x100)

Officials: Durly Lucas (manager), Ian Carter (coach), Keston Bledman (coach), Ismael Lopez Mastrapa (coach), Shurlan Bonas (massage therapist), Anthony Walcott (massage therapist)

