GUTSY EFFORT

SENIOR men’s football coach Angus Eve credited his staff and players as the Soca Warriors were able to grind out a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the first of their two friendlies in the “Land of Reggae” on Saturday night.
A Reon Moore 67th-minute strike assured Eve and his charges of a marginal win over the Reggae Boyz—being led by new coach Heimir Hallgrimsson—in Montego Bay.
Eve was pleased with his team’s gritty showing and outlined what the result meant for local football. “I thought, credit to my staff, the guys really put the work in. We researched the team. We had videos of them playing Cameroon and Argentina. And we know that coaches don’t normally change their pattern, they don’t change their style,” Eve noted.
“And we saw what they were doing and we just countered what they were doing defensively and offensively,” Eve continued. “We had a number of weapons. We started with a very young team as you saw and I thought, to a man, everybody who went on, everybody who played—a lot of guys got their débuts tonight—they showed they could play at this level against a very good Jamaican team at home.”
Eve hinted that despite the criticism from the Jamaican media about his decision to take a one-week break for the Carnival, his strategy paid off. “That is the result of it. We know when to give our guys a bit of a rest... so when we came in the game today we were very sharp. We moved the ball very well a lot of times. We created more chances than them, some we didn’t take, and showed a little bit of inexperience, but this experience will only augur well for them going into the future.”
Eve was satisfied with the strong defensive display that facilitated his talented strikers’ ability to counter. That’s what substitute Moore did in the second half, when Eve inserted more experienced players in the second half. “There is a meme going around asking Reon for more. This is the result of pushing him, and pushing him to his full potential,” Eve related.
Eve suggested Saturday night’s overall performance was top-drawer. “The guys today, each one of them stood up. Those who went on, they did their jobs as well and that is the mark of a good strong team. I know the guys abroad are watching the game, so they would see what the guys put down here (Saturday) and would know we set a standard for the squad,” Eve assessed.
He rated captain Joevin Jones’ leadership and performance as excellent. In expectations of a reprisal from the Jamaican team which they face tomorrow at “the Office” at the National Stadium, in Kingston.
“We are gonna play two teams. We gotta a couple of injuries, hence the reason we had to send on a couple of guys... but those guys who came on they are gonna play and they, I guess, will have to deal with that,” Eve said in previewing the second game.
“We know they (Jamaica) are going to come with a little more intensity because they are hurt and now that they are going into the Office, as they affectionately call it, we know we have to stand up. But these are the kind of challenges we want; these are the kind of games that we want to be playing,” the head coach concluded.