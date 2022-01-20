GUTSY LOSS

Sport-Filler

TEAM TTO’s men’s senior hockey team fought stoutly but just failed to stave off an attacking United States team as they were edged 3-4 in their opening preliminary round-robin game of the Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile, yesterday.

Darren Cowie’s men, ranked 36th by FIH globally, almost managed an upset against their higher ranked counterparts, ranked 23rd.

It was a tough loss for captain Akim Toussaint’s men, who tried to put their less-than-ideal build-up to the tournament behind them with some gutsy play and after being in front at the three -quarter mark.

“It was a tough loss. It’s always a close fight with USA; they just got that little edge on us but I can’t be more happy with the team’s performance,” midfielder Teague Marcano said after the match. “We left everything out on the field, fighting through all the adversities that we came through. Tough result but just happy with the performance all-round.”

TTO seemed a bit sluggish out of the blocks when the USA earned three long corners within the first five minutes of the encounter.

One minute later TTO goalkeeper Andre Rocke made a crucial stop to deny Aki Kaeppeler when the TTO defence was under pressure.

That constant pressure yielded results in the 12th minute when brother Kei Kaeppeler slapped home inside the “D” when the Jordan Reynos-marshalled defence failed to clear from a right-side USA attack.

But Reynos’ namesake, attacking midfielder Jordan Vieira restored parity at 1-1 with some skilful individual play, dribbling past two defenders then shooting before USA goalkeeper Jonathan Klages could react in the final play of the first quarter.

Despite some near misses, including two close-range efforts by Alberto Montilla and Jonathan Orozco respectively, the second quarter produced no further goals, the scoreline unchanged at the half.

Soon after the resumption, UK-based Marcano failed to take advantage after getting behind the USA defence, closing down the threat.

But in the game’s most frenetic yet prolific quarter - four goals scored in three minutes - USA’s Vincent Heller grabbed the initiative and the lead for his side when he benefited from a Paul Singh through-pass that he parried past Rocke to make it 2-1 in the 42nd.

Vieira then earned TTO a penalty stroke which Tariq Marcano converted two minutes later.

Then TTO forward Joel Daniel handed his country their first lead with a spin and shoot effort on a counter-attack that sent his team-mates into celebration at 3-2.

That buoyant mood would last only a few seconds though, as Kaeppeler (Aki) slotted home from a USA penalty corner in the dying seconds of the third quarter to level things at 3-3.

The TTO mood would sink again, when Kaeppeler (Aki) converted a penalty stroke after Marcano was adjudged to have pushed Heller just inside the “D”.

The TTO men will hope to turn their fortunes around against Mexico from 1 p.m. tomorrow.

GUTSY LOSS

GUTSY LOSS

