Gutsy T&T U-17s face USA tonight

CARELESS batting and their opponents’ doggedness eroded the authority of West Indies after a destructive spell from left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie enabled them to dismiss Zimbabwe cheaply in the first Test, yesterday.

Nothing epitomised the carelessness of the Windies’ batting more than the run out of Raymon Reifer for the top score so far of 53 before the visitors reached 133 for four when bad light stopped play six overs early on the first day at the Queen’s Sports Club. They so far have a first innings lead of 18.