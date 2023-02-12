Gutsy T&T U-17s face USA tonight

Trinidad and Tobago coach Shawn Cooper praised his players for their gutsy effort in adversity in their opening 3-2 defeat against Canada in the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship in Guatemala, on Saturday.
But he will be asking his players to step up their game against the United States tonight.
Having to play with ten men from the 20th minute onwards on Saturday following the red card awarded to Rio Cardines for hand ball, T&T kept their hopes of gaining a point alive through second half strikes by Malachi Webb and Lindell Sween.
Webb’s 66th minute item made the score 2-1.
And while Kyler Vojvodic got his second goal a minute later to make it 3-1 to Canada, Webb breathed life back into the match with his goal in the 80th minute.
“It was a great response from the boys after going a man down,” Cooper told TTFA Media.
“We showed resilience and played for a result nevertheless.”
Cooper added: “I think we started off very nervous, especially when playing out of the back. I have seen us do it much better. There were too many mis-directed passes.
Of the red card and the effect it had on the match, Cooper said: “I think the sending off of Rio affected the team’s confidence especially being double penalised for still a questionable handball.
Several officials at the game thought it was too close to call, especially in real time. We looked back at it and frame by frame photos showed Rio’s hand in the air but (goalkeeper Ailon) Panton’s hand played the ball in front of Rio’s hand.
“We just paid the price for his hand position and we have to move on from it. I think the lack of experience to settle after that incident showed for a while and the first goal came shortly after.”
Cooper though was pleased with how his players eventually responded.
“As a coach you can’t ask for more from the boys after the first half,” he said. “They played with good spirit and after a tactical change at the half, we fought to get back into the game.
We pulled a goal back but immediately lost concentration after scoring which I think went down as a lack of experience, knowing you are most vulnerable when you have just scored.”
He continued: “The plus is we played 70-plus minutes and never gave up. I think we should all commend the boys for that effort. They won the hearts of the spectators who were present by the ovation they got after the game.
This was not the best game I have seen them play but the effort was second to none, which shows the character within the squad. Next game will be interesting.”
From nine o’clock tonight, T&T will play their second match in Group B against a US side that beat Barbados 5-0 in the late match Saturday.
Of today’s assignment, Cooper said it will be, “another interesting one seeing how mature the US looked against Barbados.
They really controlled the game effortlessly and Barbados is not a bad team by the look of things, especially in the first half.
“This was just a well-prepared US team they came up against. We will have to be much more clinical in our passing and movement off the ball against this well-experienced and organised US team to get a positive result.”