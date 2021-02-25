Guy wins in Texas

Justin Guy was in fine form at the South Plains College Indoor Invite #3 meet in Texas, USA, on Monday, stopping the clock at a personal best 7.94 seconds for gold in the men’s 60 metres hurdles. Guy was also on show on Sunday at the South Plains Indoor Invite #2 meet, claiming 60 hurdles bronze in 8.20.
Guy’s South Plains teammate, Camille Lewis was golden in the women’s high jump at the #3 meet, clearing the bar at 1.64 metres. She earned silver in the 600m race in one minute, 38.33 seconds. At the #2 meet, Lewis finished third in the 800m in 2:20.49 and fourth in the 1,000m in 3:22.37.
At the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region VI Indoor Championships, in Kansas, Jerod Elcock got to the line in 7.03 seconds for eighth spot in the men’s 60m final. Elcock was much faster in the preliminary round, the Butler Community College sophomore finishing first in heat four and eighth overall in 6.84.
Elcock was also a finalist in the 200m. In the qualifying round, he produced a 21.82 seconds run on the oversized track, the clocking earning him second spot in heat one and seventh spot overall. In the championship race, however, Elcock was a non-finisher. His Butler teammate, Judah Taylor was a non-finisher in the men’s 400m.
Taylor and Elcock earned 4x400m silver as part of the Butler team, the Trinidad and Tobago athletes combining with Americans Caleb Jackson and Dakari Carter for a 3:13.81 clocking.
At the Triangular Performance Trial outdoor meet in Jamaica, on Saturday, T&T sprinter Emmanuel Callender finished third in his section and 15th overall in the men’s 60m in 7.08 seconds.