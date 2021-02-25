Guy wins in Texas

Justin Guy

PERSONAL BEST: Justin Guy

Justin Guy was in fine form at the South Plains College Indoor Invite #3 meet in Texas, USA, on Monday, stopping the clock at a personal best 7.94 seconds for gold in the men’s 60 metres hurdles. Guy was also on show on Sunday at the South Plains Indoor Invite #2 meet, claiming 60 hurdles bronze in 8.20.

Guy’s South Plains teammate, Camille Lewis was golden in the women’s high jump at the #3 meet, clearing the bar at 1.64 metres. She earned silver in the 600m race in one minute, 38.33 seconds. At the #2 meet, Lewis finished third in the 800m in 2:20.49 and fourth in the 1,000m in 3:22.37.

At the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region VI Indoor Championships, in Kansas, Jerod Elcock got to the line in 7.03 seconds for eighth spot in the men’s 60m final. Elcock was much faster in the preliminary round, the Butler Community College sophomore finishing first in heat four and eighth overall in 6.84.

Elcock was also a finalist in the 200m. In the qualifying round, he produced a 21.82 seconds run on the oversized track, the clocking earning him second spot in heat one and seventh spot overall. In the championship race, however, Elcock was a non-finisher. His Butler teammate, Judah Taylor was a non-finisher in the men’s 400m.

Taylor and Elcock earned 4x400m silver as part of the Butler team, the Trinidad and Tobago athletes combining with Americans Caleb Jackson and Dakari Carter for a 3:13.81 clocking.

At the Triangular Performance Trial outdoor meet in Jamaica, on Saturday, T&T sprinter Emmanuel Callender finished third in his section and 15th overall in the men’s 60m in 7.08 seconds.

Home stretch

After convincingly crossing the semi-final hurdle on Wednesday night with an easy six-wicket victory against the Jamaica Scorpions, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are into the home stretch of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and coach David Furlonge said the players are more focused than ever on ­crossing the finish line.

Cooper gets 2nd 50 in trial match

Cephas Cooper compiled his second half-century of the second Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board three-day trial match which ended yesterday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Cooper, a former West Indies Under-19 batsman, scored 73 off 130 balls yesterday, batting for just over three hours as the Yannic Cariah-led team reached 166 for four in their second innings.

CWI lands 3rd broadcast deal

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday confirmed its third new multi-year broadcast rights agreement, this time with SuperSport securing the rights to West Indies cricket until the end of 2024 in sub-Saharan Africa. And CEO Johnny Grave claims the cash-strapped regional body has done some good business.

Survivors edge D’Abadie again

RIAD ABASALI won both matches as Survivors came from behind twice to edge D’Abadie Youths in the bottom-of-the-table clash in the second fixture of the second round of the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League Wednesday night in Endeavour.

TTOC partners with LUHU

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) is partnering with the market network super app LUHU (Let Us Help U) to push sport in T&T towards digital transformation.

TTOC president Brian Lewis and LUHU co-founder Zwede Hewitt recently met to discuss the partnership. Hewitt told the Express he is excited about teaming up with the TTOC in the interest of local sport.