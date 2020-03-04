Defending champions Guyana Jaguars will be looking to keep pave with current leaders the Barbados Pride in the fierce battle for the Headley/Weekes Trophy in the seventh round of the 2019-20 West Indies Championship, beginning today.
The Pride currently head the standings in the Championship on 108.2 points—29.2 clear of the Jaguars—and the champs will be hoping that the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force can slow the leaders down this weekend while they do the business against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at home in Providence.
Meanwhile, there will be something a little extra-special about the rivalry between Windward Islands Volcanoes and Jamaica Scorpions at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium.
Volcanoes vs Scorpions
This will be another chance for the Volcanoes head coach Andrew Richardson, a former Jamaica fast bowler, to try to get the better of the side from his homeland and rekindle the flame in his side following last weekend’s loss to the Pride.
This will be the first time that former Volcanoes head coach Andre Coley will be returning to his former stomping ground and his Scorpions side has a similar objective, after they too, were brushed aside last weekend, when the Jaguars came into their backyard and manhandled them.
In the second round this season, this contest was marked by high-scoring and ended in a draw, which was the first time that neither of the two teams had beaten the other in the PCL era of the Championship.
It is the kind of outcome that both sides might relish for a welcomed boost of confidence after their shattering losses.
The home team have made five changes to their squad with West Indies batsman Sunil Ambris returning from One-Day International duty in Sri Lanka to lead the side, Test fast bowler Shermon Lewis returning from injury and West Indies Under-19 captain Kimani Melius making his first appearance for the season being the most notable.
Experienced pacer Derval Green returns to the Scorpions side after missing the previous match because of injury.
Jaguars vs Hurricanes
The Jaguars got their season back on track with a commanding, seven-wicket victory over the Scorpions inside three days in the previous round.
The Hurricanes held on grimly for a draw against the Red Force, when it appeared that they too, were shaping up for a morale-boosting win.
In the first round this season, the Jaguars dealt a huge blow to a season that promised much for the Hurricanes with a 10-wicket win on the road.
On home soil now, the Jags will be looking to complete the season sweep against these opponents in the hope of keeping pressure up on the front-running Pride.
Though the Hurricanes have not been playing at their best this season, the Jaguars must still have cause for concern, having lost two of the last three matches between the two sides at the venue for this match.
A showdown is expected between the champion spinners on either side. Veerasammy Permaul has been this season’s leading bowler so far with 45 scalps and West Indies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall has jumped into prominence with 23 wickets in only four matches, having missed the first two games of the season because of injury.
The Jaguars batting line-up appears well equipped to manage Cornwall, but how well the Hurricanes batting, which has been a let-down this season, copes with Permaul could prove decisive.
Tevin Imlach has come into the Jags squad for the injured Chandrapaul Hemraj, and the Hurricanes have made three changes including leaving out experienced batsman Devon Thomas and bringing former West Indies Under-19 World Cup-winning batsman Keacy Carty back into the line-up as one of the replacements.