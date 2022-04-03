Guyana’s three-year deal to host CPL finals a boost

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) says the country securing a three-year deal to host the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals is not only a significant achievement but will be a major boost to cricket development and tourism.
GCB president Bissoondyal Singh said the development was an indication of the value government is placing on sports. It has been announced that Guyana will host the culmination of the tournament in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
This season, Guyana will host seven group games, three knockout matches and the Hero CPL final which will take place on September 30 at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.
The Hero CPL final will be the climax of festivities surrounding these games taking place in Guyana. The government of Guyana, in collaboration with the local private sector, will also stage two weeks of events which will form a Cricket Carnival.
Commending the government for its emphasis on sport, as demonstrated in the unprecedented GUY$2.2 billion (US$10.5 million) allocated for sport in the national budget, in 2022, Singh said this emphasis on sport has catapulted the development initiative in the country.
“The approach by government to ensure these CPL matches are assigned to Guyana over the next three years, underscores government’s comprehensive understanding of the value of sport to society,” he said.
“Apart from the career pathway for cricketers, the game provides for several cricket-related jobs. Further, this historic announcement on the playing of CPL semi-finals and finals over the next three years will enable Guyana to explore avenues for sports tourism.
“Additionally, with the expected influx of foreigners to Guyana for the matches, Guyana will benefit economically from the historic CPL investment,” the GCB president added.
Speaking at the announcement of Guyana hosting the finals for the next three years, the country’s President Irfaan Ali said “cricket is much more than a game for us in Guyana, it is a passion, part of our culture and a unifying force”.
“The hosting of the CPL final will be an energizing force. We are building a product that will be spectator-focused, integrated with our regional partners for a global market. Cricket carnival is a fusion of entertainment and celebration that will be mind-blowing and unbelievably different from any other global cricketing event,” he promised.
Hero CPL’s CEO Pete Russell said the tournament organisers were very grateful to have such a positive relationship with the government and cricket authorities in Guyana, and thanked them for “helping us come to this hugely exciting agreement”.