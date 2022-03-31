Guyana to host CPL Finals

Guyana Amazon Warriors will have a golden opportunity to finally lift the Hero Caribbean Premier League trophy with the tournament play-offs and final set to be staged in their home territory for the next three years.
In a reaction to the news, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) manager Colin Borde said that while the Warriors will try to capitalise on their home advantage, the four-time champions are committed to fielding a team capable to delivering quality cricket no matter where they play.
The CPL organisers made the announcemnt on Wednesday night via a media release with Guyana’s president Dr Mohammad Irfaan Ali promising a “mind-blowing” show.
This is the first time the Hero CPL final will be held in Guyana and the long-term staging agreement will see the culmination of the tournament also taking place in Guyana in 2023 and 2024. This season, Guyana will host seven group games, three knockout matches and the Hero CPL final which will take place on September 30 at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.
The Amazon Warriors have made the play-offs in all nine previous editions of the tournament, finishing second five times, third three times and fourth once.
The TKR is the only other franchise to have made it to the play-offs every year and is the most successful team in the tournament having lifted the coveted trophy four times, all of which came on home soil.
“TKR, like any other team in any sport, home advantage is always welcome because of all the inherent benefits of familiarity with grounds and public support,” Borde told the Express.
“As part of the cricket fraternity, it’s wonderful for Guyana to experience hosting a CPL final. Guyana will certainly be expected to try and capitalise on home advantage.”
“TKR plans in terms of selection of its team is always premised on the idea of producing a balanced team that can play on all surfaces in the Caribbean,” Borde continued. “We believe that the plans we have put in place, once all goes well in the draft, should once again give us an opportunity to deliver quality cricket… Exciting times ahead!” he concluded.
According to the CPL media release, the final will be the climax of festivities surrounding the games taking place in Guyana with the Government of Guyana, in collaboration with the local private sector, staging two weeks of events which will form a Cricket Carnival.
“Cricket is much more than a game for us in Guyana, it is a passion, part of our culture and a unifying force,” said Ali. “As we celebrate ‘One Guyana’ the hosting of the CPL final will be an energising force. We are building a product that will be spectator focused, integrated with our regional partners for a global market.”
He continued: “Cricket carnival is a fusion of entertainment and celebration that will be mind blowing and unbelievably different from any other global cricketing event. We welcome all to the greatest celebration of music, pageantry, Caribbean vibes with a South American touch and of course Cricket played loudest.”
Meanwhile, CPL chief executive officer (CEO) Pete Russell the tournament has been blessed with “amazing fans” across the Caribbean and that, “the idea of having the Hero CPL final in front of this wonderful crowd of passionate and knowledgeable cricket fans is a mouth-watering prospect.”
“We are very grateful to have such a positive relationship with the government and cricket authorities in Guyana and we thank them for helping us come to this hugely exciting agreement,” Russell added.
The entire CPL was hosted in Trinidad in a “bio-secure bubble” in 2020 during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic while last year’s competition was held in St Kitts-Nevis.