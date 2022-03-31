Guyana to host CPL Finals

Guyana Amazon Warriors will have a golden opportunity to finally lift the Hero Caribbean Premier League trophy with the tournament play-offs and final set to be staged in their home territory for the next three years.

In a reaction to the news, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) manager Colin Borde said that while the Warriors will try to capitalise on their home advantage, the four-time champions are committed to fielding a team capable to delivering quality cricket no matter where they play.