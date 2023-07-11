Guyana U-13 cricketers coming to T&T

Reyad Jerome

YOUTH TALENT: Reyad Jerome, captain of Central Zone, collects the Player of the Match award after the Final of the 2023 Under-13 Inter Zone Tournament from Cindy Mohammed of Scotiabank, sponsors of the youth development series. Jerome will lead the T&T U-13s against Guyana next month.

GUYANA’S Under-13 cricketers are set to make an historic first visit to Trinidad and Tobago for a series of matches from July 30 to August 9 as guests of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB).

The tour is a reciprocal initiative following the Guyana Cricket Board’s hosting of the T&T side late last year which was described as very beneficial for the development of cricket in the region.

Azim Bassarath, president of the TTCB and vice-present of Cricket West Indies, hopes that the exchange will sow the seeds of a regional Under-13 tournament in the near future.

CWI currently has the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 regional age-group tournaments.

“Both the TTCB and the Guyana Cricket Board are in agreement that the Under-13 level is where potential West Indies players are first identified, and their talent must be nurtured at this early stage,” said Bassarath when announcing the tour.

It was on the CWI vice-president’s suggestion to his Guyanese counterpart last year that the reciprocal tour originated. It is hoped it will be a regular fixture on the cricket calendar.

At the time, GCB president Bissoondyal Singh said he was optimistic that the Under-13 exchange would kickstart his territory’s age-group development programme which it currently does not have.

In contrast, the TTCB youth development programme encompasses sponsored inter-zone tournaments for the Under-13s, Under-15s, Under-17s, and Under-19s.

Additionally, the Under-23s have been involved in competition to maintain their prospects of being considered for Red Force selection to participate in regional tournaments.

The TTCB programme is widely acknowledged across the Caribbean as the best for its focus on youth development, elevated standards of coaching, and ability to attract corporate and Government support.

Bassarath said he was happy to lend support to the GCB in their effort to ignite an Under-13 programme similar to the TTCB since both territories have much to contribute to the resuscitation of West Indies fortunes on the international stage.

The teams will be engaged in head to head matches over 40 overs on August 2, 4, 6 and 8 at the National Cricket Centre at Balmain, Couva.

The cricketers will also be special guests at the West Indies versus India One-Day and T20 Internationals on August 1 and 3, both at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Additionally, the youngsters will have two days for guided tours of places of interest before departing on August 9.

T&T UNDER-13 SQUAD

Reyad Jerome (Captain), Keshav Mongru, Justin Pamphille, Davis Guerra, Samir Boodoo, Nityum Mongru, Zion Phillip, Abdiel Boland, Shaheem Khan, K’Hill Thomas, Jordan Julien, Jaden Seurattan, Jayden Sadaphal, Adrian Singh.

Reserves: Bradley Jaggernauth, Sanjiv Bachu, Elijah Ashton

Manager: Azard Mohammed

Coach: Kenneth Samuel

