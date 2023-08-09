GUYANA captain Brandon Henry grabbed the lion’s share of prizes when the bilateral Under-13 cricket series with Trinidad and Tobago ended on Tuesday.
At the prize giving ceremony, following the fourth and final 40-overs match, Henry collected the Player-of-the-Series, Best Fieldsman and the Man-of-the-Match awards for the third fixture on Sunday, taking three wickets for six runs in eight overs.
The Guyana lads won the series 2-0 with the first and last encounters washed out by rain. The venue for the matches was the National Cricket Centre ground in Balmain, Couva.
The T&T boys, who got the better of their counterparts when they toured Guyana late last year, did not walk away empty-handed on Tuesday, despite the series loss at home.
Captain Reyad Jerome received the trophy for capturing the most wickets (seven), and the Man-of-the-Match” award for the second game on August 4, when he took four wickets for 15 runs in seven overs.
Jerome was declared joint “MoM” with Reyaz Latif, the young Guyanese who hit 19 runs off 46 balls to ensure his team’s victory.
Also, in a series in which the bowlers dominated, Justin Pamphille grabbed the prize for the most runs (30). President of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath, who is also vice-president of Cricket West Indies, congratulated the Guyana team for their success. He expressed his appreciation to the Guyana Cricket Board for accepting the TTCB invitation to send its youngsters for the bilateral series which he said will precede a major development in regional cricket.
In commending the Guyanese youths for their win, coach of the T&T team, Kenneth Samuel said the result did not reflect the keen battle for honours.
“Both teams must be warmly congratulated for playing to the best of their abilities. The local boys did not give their opponents a free pass, the visitors had to fight all the way to win,” said Samuel.
He also thanked the sponsors of the series, The Price Club Supermarket of Chaguanas, and Tiger Tanks Unlimited, a Point Fortin logistics company which services the Caribbean. Amir Rahaman, coach of the Guyana team thanked the TTCB for its hospitality and for making sure all arrangements were satisfactory.
He said despite the rain, the youngsters got a chance to show their talent and he looked forward to when the T&T Under-13s visit next year.