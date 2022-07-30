West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said that there is a bigger role for Jason Holder higher up in the batting order and while it didn’t come off in their 68-run loss against India on Friday, he is backing the all-rounder to deliver in the middle.
Chasing 191 for victory in the first T20I at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Friday, top-order batter Brandon King wasn’t available due to a Visa appointment resulting in some shuffling of the batting order, with Holder coming in at number three.
He faced just four balls before he was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja without scoring.
Asked about the decision to send Holder out so early in the chase, Pooran said: “It is about giving guys opportunities.”
“Jason is a big player for us and I think he needs to get the opportunity to bat higher up the order as well,” the West Indies captain continued.
Today it didn’t come off but we are still backing him to bat at number three or four to give him that opportunity to go out and express himself. Today it didn’t work out but that’s fine,” he added.
Speaking about the match Pooran said: “I just feel like they got 20 runs more (than they should have) and that is basically because of indiscipline.
“Obviously with the (slow) over rate we had to have an additional fielder inside the circle for the final two overs and that was a big challenge for our bowlers, so we need to be a little more disciplined,” he urged.
India scored 36 runs in the final two overs of the innings bowled by Holder and Obed McCoy as the visitors tallied 190 for six. In reply, the Windies were restricted to 122 for eight.
“We are going to have games like this where we get shut out for not enough. Batsmen got starts but didn’t capitalise. We didn’t win the key moments today (Friday) and it is as simple as that,” Pooran continued.
Asked about playing before the large crowd in South Trinidad, Pooran said: “This is probably one of the best crowds we had had so far (this season).”
An estimated audience of approximately 10,000 was on hand at Friday’s game which was the first men’s T20I played at the southern venue.
“It was amazing and from my side, I am disappointed we didn’t turn up to entertain them enough,” Pooran lamented.
“Hopefully the next time we can be much better as a team and even if we don’t win, we can fight and dig deep. We really appreciate it (the support) and they actually showed us a lot of love,” he concluded.