Hackshaw joins Oakland Roots SC

Oakland Roots SC have added another USL veteran defender of seven seasons, Neveal Hackshaw, ahead of the 2023 USL Championship season.
Trinidadian Hackshaw, 27, most recently featured for Indy Eleven for four seasons following three seasons with Charleston Battery having earned more than 150 appearances in the league to date.
“Neveal is a veteran of this league and someone who truly understands what the USL and CONCACAF is all about,” said Roots director of player personnel Nana Attakora. “Adding another great person and very experienced player to our squad is going to only help grow our culture and maturity on the field in 2023.”
Hacksaw has featured for Trinidad and Tobago on 28 occasions, with the first appearance dating back to 2015. The 27-year-old was born in La Horquetta and scored twice for T&T in 2022 in back-to-back games in the CONCACAF Nations League.