Hackshaw joins Oakland Roots SC

Neveal Hackshaw

28 NATIONAL CAPS: T&T’s Neveal Hackshaw.

Oakland Roots SC have added another USL veteran defender of seven seasons, Neveal Hackshaw, ahead of the 2023 USL Championship season.

Trinidadian Hackshaw, 27, most recently featured for Indy Eleven for four seasons following three seasons with Charleston Battery having earned more than 150 appearances in the league to date.

“Neveal is a veteran of this league and someone who truly understands what the USL and CONCACAF is all about,” said Roots director of player personnel Nana Attakora. “Adding another great person and very experienced player to our squad is going to only help grow our culture and maturity on the field in 2023.”

Hacksaw has featured for Trinidad and Tobago on 28 occasions, with the first appearance dating back to 2015. The 27-year-old was born in La Horquetta and scored twice for T&T in 2022 in back-to-back games in the CONCACAF Nations League.

STRONG STATEMENT

STRONG STATEMENT

Opening batter Kamil Pooran continued to make a case for a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force call-up after slamming a double century for Central Sports in their innings and 190-run victory over Comets Sports, in the third-round Premiership 1 match at Invaders Ground in Felicity, yesterday.

Proteas focusing on playing ‘positive brand’ against WI

NEW test captain Temba Bavuma said South Africa were giving serious thought to picking seven batsmen for tomorrow’s first Test against West Indies, as the hosts looked to play a “positive brand of cricket” in the two-match series.

The Proteas are coming off two successive Test series defeats—to Australia and England—where they managed only a single win in six outings, and will be looking to bounce back with a bold statement against West Indies.

Clarke Rd lead in Premiership 1

CLARKE ROAD UNITED took the lead in the Premiership 1, two-day league competition, after clinching an innings and 150-run victory over Victoria United Sports in Barrackpore, yesterday.

Yannick Ottley slammed an unbeaten century on the first day of the contest on Saturday to guide Clarke Road to 367. Victoria were then dismissed for 146 in their first innings with Ahkeel Mollon grabbing five wickets and Vikash Mohan, returning from a split webbing injury, taking four.

Six of the best

Six of the best

AUSTRALIA won the Women’s T20 World Cup yesterday, beating host South Africa by a 19 runs to underline its status as the best team in the world with a third straight title. The “Southern Stars” has now won six of the eight T20 World Cups played.

The latest victory at the Newlands came through a disciplined bowling and fielding effort from the Aussies, who batted first and scored 156-6, then shut down South Africa’s batters, who never came close. The Proteas finished well short on 137-6.

“We felt like it was a good score but we had to bowl well,” Australia captain Meg Lanning said. “We had to put pressure on South Africa. It was about enjoying the process and do what we were doing, about keeping things simple when the pressure is on. Thoroughly enjoyed it.”

JEREEM TOPS WORLD TOUR

JEREEM TOPS WORLD TOUR

Jereem “The Dream” Richards was golden at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham, England…