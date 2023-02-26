Hackshaw joins Oakland Roots SC

AUSTRALIA won the Women’s T20 World Cup yesterday, beating host South Africa by a 19 runs to underline its status as the best team in the world with a third straight title. The “Southern Stars” has now won six of the eight T20 World Cups played.

The latest victory at the Newlands came through a disciplined bowling and fielding effort from the Aussies, who batted first and scored 156-6, then shut down South Africa’s batters, who never came close. The Proteas finished well short on 137-6.

“We felt like it was a good score but we had to bowl well,” Australia captain Meg Lanning said. “We had to put pressure on South Africa. It was about enjoying the process and do what we were doing, about keeping things simple when the pressure is on. Thoroughly enjoyed it.”