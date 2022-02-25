Hadad: It’s been a hard two years

Robert Hadad, chairman of the FIFA-imposed normalisation committee (NC) of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), says it has been difficult getting to grips with T&T football.

Hadad was appointed chairman of the NC on March 17, 2020, after world football’s governing body dissolved the TTFA executive run by then president Williams Wallace. The NC took over the running of the Association.

Citing that with the TTFA $millions in debt, and in danger of becoming insolvent, FIFA stepped in. Initially given until March 2022 to complete its mandate, the Hadad-led NC was granted a one-year extension.

Hadad was put in charge of managing the TTFA daily affairs and devising a method to clear the huge debt burden. He admitted it has been difficult. Hadad’s frank comments were made at the opening of the FIFA coach education scholarship programme, a TTFA C-License course, on Wednesday at the Home of Football, Couva.

“It’s been a difficult two years trying to get settled down. I, myself, am making no apologies,” stated Hadad. “But, it has taken a while to understand Trinidad football, get on top of Trinidad football and more so the finances and financial obligations of the Association.”

At the opening of the course, both T&T’s senior women head-coach Kenwyne Jones and technical director Anton Corneal made contributions.

Jones told local participants to grab the opportunities coming from FIFA and other agencies.

“There is an explosion to happen,” stated Jones, who encouraged participants to be both learners and teachers. He urged participants to see coaching certification as a longterm investment. The license not only give you the opportunity to operate, but your coach career lasts a lifetime,” noted Jones, the former Sunderland and Stoke City English Premiership striker.

Meanwhile, Corneal commended former national team manager Jinelle James for asking FIFA to have a course in Trinidad and Tobago that could serve many participants, instead of just one person from this country having to go abroad for a FIFA course. “FIFA is saying they want to think outside the box, and this is outside the box where you have so many persons taking part in a course that will help mould our young people,” added Corneal.

After a two-year hiatus, owing to the Covid pandemic, it’s finally time to play. The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) domestic season bowls off today with some of the biggest names in game headlining the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 women failed to impress and were on the back-foot for most of the match when defeated 3-0 by their El Salvadorian counterparts in their opening 2022 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship encounter yesterday at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

“All teams are going to be tough.”

As they gear up for their first match of the ICC Women’s World Cup against hosts New Zealand next Thursday, the West Indies women are bracing for a tough battle. However, WI skipper Stafanie Taylor believes they are in a good place and are ready to up their game.

TWO-TIME TTOC (2021) Junior Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman posted two Carifta “B” standards and as many victories as the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s (ASATT) National Age-Group Long Course (50m course) Swimming Championships splashed off Thursday night.

The Europa League campaign continues for Portugal’s Braga after overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Sheriff Tiraspol at the Quarry, on Thursday.

First half strikes by Iuri Medeiros and Ricardo Horta squared the ledger, but they couldn’t edge ahead with the match going to a penalty shootout.