Hadad: It’s been a hard two years

Robert Hadad, chairman of the FIFA-imposed normalisation committee (NC) of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), says it has been difficult getting to grips with T&T football.
Hadad was appointed chairman of the NC on March 17, 2020, after world football’s governing body dissolved the TTFA executive run by then president Williams Wallace. The NC took over the running of the Association.
Citing that with the TTFA $millions in debt, and in danger of becoming insolvent, FIFA stepped in. Initially given until March 2022 to complete its mandate, the Hadad-led NC was granted a one-year extension.
Hadad was put in charge of managing the TTFA daily affairs and devising a method to clear the huge debt burden. He admitted it has been difficult. Hadad’s frank comments were made at the opening of the FIFA coach education scholarship programme, a TTFA C-License course, on Wednesday at the Home of Football, Couva.
“It’s been a difficult two years trying to get settled down. I, myself, am making no apologies,” stated Hadad. “But, it has taken a while to understand Trinidad football, get on top of Trinidad football and more so the finances and financial obligations of the Association.”
At the opening of the course, both T&T’s senior women head-coach Kenwyne Jones and technical director Anton Corneal made contributions.
Jones told local participants to grab the opportunities coming from FIFA and other agencies.
“There is an explosion to happen,” stated Jones, who encouraged participants to be both learners and teachers. He urged participants to see coaching certification as a longterm investment. The license not only give you the opportunity to operate, but your coach career lasts a lifetime,” noted Jones, the former Sunderland and Stoke City English Premiership striker.
Meanwhile, Corneal commended former national team manager Jinelle James for asking FIFA to have a course in Trinidad and Tobago that could serve many participants, instead of just one person from this country having to go abroad for a FIFA course. “FIFA is saying they want to think outside the box, and this is outside the box where you have so many persons taking part in a course that will help mould our young people,” added Corneal.