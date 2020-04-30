Chairman of the FIFA Normalisation Committee, Robert Hadad, conducted his first meeting with the coaches assigned to the national teams’ programmes on Wednesday night via a Zoom (online) video conference.

Discussions covered, among other things, measures to resume the respective programmes given the limitations due to current COVID-19 restrictions, contracts and remuneration and generally strategies for reversing the fortunes of Trinidad and Tobago football.

Hadad, in addressing the staff members, stated, “This is a brand new time for all of us. I am not here to play a blame game. I am here to fix the game of football. I never had any idea that I would be here today. I want to sit with you all and really work out what it is we need to do to get football to where it needs to go.

“What I can tell you is what I know very well is business, and my team and myself will focus on how we get out from the debts we are in and we have to get out of these debts so we can plan a way forward. Football is not in a lost place. It’s just in a disorganised, deranged place and we just need to get it back together,” he added.

Technical Director Dion La Foucade commended the members for utilising the past few weeks to connect to their players and fellow staff members for online learning and team meetings. And Hadad committed to holding further discussions with each team specific to their respective programmes and scope of work and requirements.

“We will meet on an individual team basis, on an individual group basis. We will be talking to all of you with respect to your individual contracts and we will spend time with each one of you. And we will talk of what we expect of each national team,” he said.

Hadad asked each member to maintain their mental and physical wellbeing during the current pandemic.

“Preserve your physical and mental health as best as possible. We may have disagreements as we go along but what I will tell you is that I am the person that will try my best, my team and myself, to find the right path so that we can move forward in a very positive manner.

“There is nothing that I want more than to see Trinidad and Tobago football in a better place. The speed at which you saw the Home of Football opened is the speed at which you are going to see a football field get green again. And I am going to fight every day for more,” Hadad said.

