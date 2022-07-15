Hadad’s e-mail account hacked

Dr Rafael Santonja

SUSANNA HADAD, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilders Federation (TTBBF), has had her e-mail account hacked, resulting in the leak of confidential material revealing the Federation’s correspondence to the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) seeking funds to host two national championships events.

Hadad explained that someone had gotten into her account, and using her name and an e-mail similar to hers, disclosed confidential correspondences.

“My account was hacked,” Hadad revealed. “The lie is not that we looking for sponsorship, because we are, but it (correspondence) literally went out to everybody in my contacts, every single body.”

Via the correspondence, which was also received by the Trinidad Express, TTBBF president Hadad had requested $188,350 when writing NLCB chairman Eustace Nancis, urgently seeking assistance.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the TTBBF had hoped to host the National Junior Championships on August 20 and the Senior Championships on October 16. The National Championships are the only two major tournaments available to local body and fitness athletes.

Despite the leak, Hadad hopes to successfully stage the Junior and Senior Championships. “We are having a show on the 20th of August, the first one for two years, because the last one was 2019,” she confirmed.

