Hadad to blame

THE efficiency of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee (NC) to fulfil a mandate to remodel the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has been strongly questioned.
Englishman Mike Berry, agent for former national coach Dennis Lawrence, thinks that not much has been done after near three years and he believes the blame should sit squarely at the foot of the FIFA-appointed NC, chaired by Robert Hadad.
With the NC due to demit office on March 18, there is concern that a proposed solution to the TTFA’s multi-million debt might collapse. When appointed in March 2020, the NC was given instructions by FIFA to formulate a means of clearing the TTFA’s substantial debt; amend the TTFA constitution; put in place systems to ensure future good governance; and finally call fresh elections.
There is widely-held view among stakeholders than none of these tasks have been met.
“There seems to be a current concern by the “Financier” of the TTFA debt solution about whether the next slate (TTFA executive) will fulfil the necessary FIFA requirements and wishes,” Berry noted in a letter to the editor.
“Indeed the Trustee, Judy Daniels has stated that the debt payment agreement is dependant on the unnamed “Financier” being confident in things going forward. If I was the Financier, I would be more concerned about Hadad and Co and the snail-like pace of there abysmal efforts to date.”
Berry continued: “Indeed Dennis Lawrence is still waiting to be paid his more than five-year-old bonus from the historic WC qualifying win against USA October 2017 and salary from 2019, while these guys are being rewarded handsomely and promptly for doing very little.”
Direct response to Trustee’s communiqué
Berry’s correspondence is a direct response to a recent release from Maria Daniels of Ernst and Young Services Limited, the NC-appointed Trustee who has brokered a TTFA debt-repayment plan under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, funded by an interest-free US$3.5 million loan, that the TTFA will have ten years to repay.
While the financier has not been revealed by either Trustee (Daniels) or the NC, local football sources speculate that it can be no other than FIFA, world football’s governing body.
Daniels gave March 28, 2023, as the deadline before a proposed TTFA debt-repayment plan lapses and suggests that conditioned to the “Financier” approving the TTFA debt-payment solution, was that the normalisation committee complete its mandate, consisting of clearing up the TTFA debt; amending the TTFA; and calling fresh TTFA elections–further buttressing speculation that FIFA is the likely financier.
“It was agreed with the Financier prior to confirmation of the financing arrangement. This is also aligned to the mandate given to the FIFA-appointed NC as a condition to FIFA’s continued involvement in Trinidad and Tobago,” Daniels stated via correspondence.
Another commenting on Daniels letter was Selby Browne, president of the Veteran Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFFOTT).
“Trustee, Ms. Daniel’s letter can solely be described as self-incriminating, to confirm the failure of both Trustee and the normalisation committee to put in place the required arrangements entered into in its agreements with the Financier, TTFA creditors, and presented to the High Court of Trinidad and Tobago,” the VFFOTT chairman stated.
Browne also demanded that the “name of the Financier” be revealed and “disclosure of the status of work done by both the Trustee and Normalisation Committee with the requirement for policies, guidelines, and management structure recommendations to ensure that the TTFA’s governance be restructured and oversight strengthened so that the mismanagement that has happened in the past would not recur.”