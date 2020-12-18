Hadden stuns nemesis in RBC final

Tim Pasea

PREVAILED IN STRAIGHT SETS: Tim Pasea with his Under-16 trophy.

JAMES HADDEN finally got the better of his nemesis in the knockout stage of a tournament when the curtain fell on the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament Thursday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

After failing to trouble the scorer in the first set of the under-14 final to Kale Dalla Costa – the player who had allowed him only two games in the semifinals of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament six weeks ago – the 2017 national under-10 champion battled back and eventually prevailed 6-3, 12/10.

The two have met around ten times and Hadden’s only other victory over the Caribbean under-12 champion had been in the round-robin stage of a tournament a couple years ago.

Dalla Costa, considered the brightest prospect in many years, has already won more than one regional title and seven locally and he is still only 11 years old.

The left-hander captured the under-12 and 14 crowns in “Lease”, but it is the second year in a row that he had to settle for the under-14 silver medal in this tournament.

Tobagonian Makeda Bain (under-10) and Ebolum Nokolo (under-18) retained the titles they won last year and they were joined Tim Pasea (under-16) as the only players to complete the “Lease”/”RBC” singles double this season.

Tobagonians Josiah (under-10) and Christina (under-14) Hills were the only siblings to capture singles in the six-day tournament.

All three Campbell-Smith siblings played for titles, but only “Lease” runner-up Em-Miryam struck gold – in the under-12 division.

“Lease” runner-up Yeshowah lost the boys’ equivalent final to Daniel Rahaman and Abba was edged 6-5 in the under-10 “virtual” final by Bain.

Singles (finals) results:

GIRLS U-18 – Cameron Wong bt Jordane Dookie 6-3, 6-4;

U-14 – C. Hills bt Gabriella Prince 6-2, 6-4;

U-12 – E. Campbell-Smith bt Zara Shamsi 4-5 (8/10), 4-2, 10/7;

U-10 – M. Bain won four matches in straight round-robin.

BOYS U-18 – E. Nwokolo bt Luca Shamsi 6-3, 4-6, 10/8;

U-16 – T. Pasea bt Jamal Alexis 6-3, 6-0;

U-14 – J. Hadden bt K. Dalla Costa 0-6, 6-3, 12/10;

U-12 – D. Rahaman bt Y. Campbell-Smith 4-2, 4-1. U-10 – J. Hills bt Jack Brown 5-3, 4-2.

