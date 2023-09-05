Hailstorm sign defender Powder

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC have signed USA-born Trinidad and Tobago defender Noah Powder to a short-term contract.
Powder, 24, made his debut for the club as a substitute in Hailstorm’s 2-0 win over the Richmond Kickers on June 7. He also made a substitute appearance in Hailstorm’s 0-0 draw against One Knoxville SC on June 10.
“It’s definitely been a great experience so far, the guys are very welcoming,” Powder said.
Powder spent 2022 playing in the USL Championship with both Indy Eleven and FC Tulsa, making 25 appearances and scoring a pair of goals between both clubs.
He has also made 13 appearances for the T&T national team, scoring two goals in a 4-1 win over St Vincent & the Grenadines in the CONCACAF Nations League in 2022.
“When Noah came up as somebody that was available we jumped at the chance,” said Hailstorm FC head coach Éamon Zayed. “(Assistant coach) Colin Falvey was aware of him from his time in Sacramento, and they actually looked at bringing him into Sacramento a couple of years ago.”
Primarily a left-back, Powder can also play on the wing, which he did against Knoxville when he came on for Billy King in the 87th minute.
“He’s not afraid to get up and attack, get crosses in the box,” Zayed added.