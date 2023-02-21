Haiti and Panama a step closer to Women’s World Cup qualification

Haiti women

ELATED: Haiti women celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup play-off match against Senegal, at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday, in Auckland, New Zealand. --Photo: FIFA via Getty Images

CONCACAF teams Panama and Haiti moved closer to Women World Cup with impressive semi-final victories in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup play-offs at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Having advanced to the play-offs phase after edging Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 last July at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championships, Panama blanked Papua New Guines 2-0 on Sunday to reach the showdown with Paraguay.

Outstanding goals from Marta Cox and Riley Tanner eased Panama past Papua New Guinea and into a play-off tournament final against Paraguay.

Haiti advanced to the Group B play-off final against Chile today, while tomorrow Panama will face Paraguay for a place at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be held in New Zealand and Australia.

Panama’s semi-final was illuminated by memorable strikes from Cox and Tanner.

An overhead kick from the former and a stunning solo run from the latter secured a thoroughly deserved win for the dominant Caribbean side, who are now just one more win away from qualifying for a first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, Haiti made a potential difficult tie against African representative Senegal look easy by winning 4-0 on Saturday with Roselord Borgella scoring a pair of goals to help power Haiti to a commanding win.

CONCACAF could have as many as five representatives at the World Cup.

Current World Cup holders USA, Olympic champions Canada and Jamaica have already qualified automatically and with the CONCACAF region considered overall slightly stronger than South America, the CONCACAF teams start slight favourites to win their respective finals, each of which carries a World Cup spot.

