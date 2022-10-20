Hall of Famer

YOLANDE SMALL is the most recent past student of the St Augustine Senior Comprehensive School —now St Augustine Secondary School—to be inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at an American university.
Small, a former athlete, joins four other former St Augustine students, all footballers, who became Hall of Famers at American universities. During the 1980s, the “Green Machine” was a formidable force in secondary schools’ sports, producing several top footballers.
St Augustine also excelled in other sporting disciplines such as netball, hockey, basketball, athletics and chess.
In the field of culture, they were also involved in the Junior Panorama steelband and Music Festival events.
The footballer Hall of Famers include Earl Parris (University of Michigan 1984-87, Oakland University 1987-90)), John Nedd (Appalachian State University 1982-85), Garth Pollonais (Erskine University 1983-86) and Andy Salandy (Appalachian State University 1970-1990).
Approximately 50 former St Augustine students were awarded sports scholarships to universities/colleges in the United States. Like Small, the majority settled in the US after graduation and have gone on to have successful life careers.
Small was inducted into the Grambling State University Hall of Fame on July 9, 2022, when she was presented with a key to the city of Grambling, Louisiana.
Small was announced as one of the legends of the University when the Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame Committee announced its selection of outstanding individuals to be inducted into its 14th Class.
Officially becoming GSU Legends in the Class of 2022 were Small representing track and field, Clemente Gordon, Andrew Jackson, Robert Taylor and Rodney Tureaud representing the sport of football; Shiakeia Carter, Joseph Jones and Joseph Simpson representing basketball; Dr James Hammond and Juan Watkins representing baseball.
Outstanding athletics career
Small had an outstanding athletics career at the American university and was part of the GSU’s women’s 4×400 metres relay team that still holds the school record with a time of three minutes, 30.86 seconds.
Small attended St Augustine Senior Comprehensive between 1979-1983 and was a highly-rated upcoming local athlete, resulting in her obtaining a four-year scholarship to Grambling State University.
After graduating, she became a mother, before resuming her athletics career and in 1988 made a gallant attempt to earn selection to Trinidad and Tobago’s team for the Seoul Olympics.
She finished third in the 400 metres at the T&T national selection event.
Six athletes eventually represented T&T at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea. They were quarter-milers Patrick Delice and Ian Morris, as well as sprinter Angela Williams in athletics.
Cyclists Gene “Geronimo” Samuel and Maxwell Cheesman, as well as swimmer Karen Dieffenthaler also represented the twin-island republic.