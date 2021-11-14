Hamilton hunts down Verstappen for victory in Brazil

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down Max Verstappen to win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for Mercedes, yesterday, and slash his Red Bull rival’s Formula One lead to 14 points in one of the greatest drives of his career.

Verstappen finished second with Valtteri Bottas third for Mercedes after a controversial, roller-coaster weekend in Brazil.

“I don’t remember another weekend like this,” said Hamilton, his dream of a record eighth title back on with three races remaining. “It’s quite overwhelming, to be honest.”

“This has been probably one of the best weekends, if not the best weekend, that I have experienced since ... probably in my whole career.”

The Briton was fastest in Friday qualifying at Interlagos for Saturday’s sprint that set yesterday’s grid, and then demoted to the back of the field after his car’s rear wing failed a technical inspection.

He went from 20th to fifth on Saturday, dropping back to 10th on Sunday’s grid after an engine penalty but hungry for much more.

The rest was history as the 36-year-old took his third win at Interlagos and set a record for victory in Brazil from the lowest grid position, beating Italian Giancarlo Fisichella’s 2003 win from eighth.

“Lewis, that’s how you overcome a 20-place disqualification,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told him over the radio after he took the chequered flag in front of a cheering crowd.

“It was actually 25, but you’re right,” replied Hamilton.

The win was Hamilton’s sixth of the season and record-extending 101st of his career.

“That was one of the best drives I’ve ever seen in F1. By anyone. Utterly awesome,” commented 1996 world champion Damon Hill on Twitter.

“I feel like Lewis was in his own league today,” said Bottas.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez finished fourth, pitting at the end for fresh tyres to set the fastest lap and deny Hamilton a precious bonus point. Mercedes moved 11 points clear of Red Bull in the constructors’ standings.

