Hamilton pushes back against ‘bling’ ban

Lewis Hamilton

DECKED OFF: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for the first practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race wearing various items of jewelry at the Miami International Autodrome, yesterday, in Miami Gardens, Florida. —Photo: AP

Lewis Hamilton turned up yesterday at the Miami Grand Prix wearing every piece of jewelry he could fit on his body, an apparent protest of a crackdown on body piercings by the FIA motorsports governing organisation.

“I couldn’t get any more jewelry on today,” the seven-time world champion said.

Hamilton arrived in the paddock wearing an all-denim outfit with several open buttons on his long-sleeved shirt that showed at least four stacked necklaces. Hamilton later emerged in his Mercedes shirt wearing at least three watches and with four rings on each hand. He also has earrings and a nose ring, and said some of the piercings cannot be removed.

The FIA on Thursday tightened its ban on non-regulatory underwear and body piercings by making it part of official scrutineering, meaning such choices are subject to review by race officials.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel said he thought FIA was being petty and wondered if the rule was specific for Hamilton.

“I think it is a bit unnecessary to blow this topic up and probably at this stage is more of a personal thing, I feel a particular way targeted to Lewis,” Vettel said. “In a way, there’s a concern for safety, obviously if you have stuff and the car does catch fire. To some degrees, there is personal freedom and we are old enough to make our own choices.”

The governing body for Formula One said drivers may be subjected to checks before competition because “the wearing of jewelry underneath the required flameproof clothing can reduce the protection afforded by this equipment.”

“Metallic objects, such as jewelry in contact with the skin can reduce heat transmission protection and thus may increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire,” the FIA wrote.

Hamilton has been pushing back since the FIA first announced a potential clampdown and yesterday said he’d sign a waiver assuming all responsibility. He said he has worn his bling while competing for 16 years in F1 without an issue, and also undergone numerous medical imaging sessions also while wearing his jewelry.

Hamilton said he sent new FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem a message before arriving at the track noting the jewelry fight seemed silly in the big picture and that “I don’t want to fight with you guys, ever.”

He said he hoped for further discussions with Sulayem and the FIA, but sounded prepared to hold his ground.

