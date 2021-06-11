Hamilton runner-up in Turkey

Trinidad and Tobago centre Jhonny Hamilton has earned a runner-up position in the 2020-2021 season of Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League.
The Super League’s final series saw Hamilton’s Fenerbahçe Beko club swept 3-0 after losing 92-66 on Monday.
Anadolu Efes, completed the double after recently also emerging as European champions when beating a highly rated Barcelona 86-81 in the Euroleague championship final.
They also knocked out Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage and CSKA Moscow in the semis.
Having lost only once in the regular season and completing the playoffs undefeated, Efes won a second consecutive championship and their 15th overall in Turkey.
In the first match of the final series, Anadolu Efes dominated their opponents 111-71. Shane Larkin stood out with 23 points.
Again, in the second match of the series, Anadolu Efes easily stopped their opponents 95-73.
Both Anadolu Efes and Fenerbahçe Beko have qualified for the next season of Euroleague basketball.