Hamilton runner-up in Turkey

Trinidad and Tobago centre Jhonny Hamilton has earned a runner-up position in the 2020-2021 season of Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League.

The Super League’s final series saw Hamilton’s Fenerbahçe Beko club swept 3-0 after losing 92-66 on Monday.

Anadolu Efes, completed the double after recently also emerging as European champions when beating a highly rated Barcelona 86-81 in the Euroleague championship final.

They also knocked out Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage and CSKA Moscow in the semis.

Having lost only once in the regular season and completing the playoffs undefeated, Efes won a second consecutive championship and their 15th overall in Turkey.

In the first match of the final series, Anadolu Efes dominated their opponents 111-71. Shane Larkin stood out with 23 points.

Again, in the second match of the series, Anadolu Efes easily stopped their opponents 95-73.

Both Anadolu Efes and Fenerbahçe Beko have qualified for the next season of Euroleague basketball.

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s football team assistant coaches Kelvin Jack and Derek King were yesterday served termination notices by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) FIFA-instituted normalisation committee.

Tyra Gittens disturbed the sand at 6.68 metres to seize women’s long jump silver at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Thursday night.

Former basketballer, Trinidadian Patrick Phillip Scipio has been appointed assistant coach of Denmark Technical, Bamberg County in South Carolina, USA. Their basketball team complete in the National Junior College Athletic Association, Region 10 division.

WI staring defeat

The West Indies are staring at an early defeat unless their batting can deliver something spectacular on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia today.

South Africa have outplayed the hosts at every turn so far this Test, dismissing the Windies for 97 on day one before an unbeaten 141 from Quinton de Kock led the visitors to 322 all out and a 225-run first innings advantage at the tea interval yesterday.

Teenager Jayden Seales’ Test match debut proved to be the lone highlight for the West Indies on an otherwise dismal opening day of the first Test against South Africa at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, yesterday, and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has already labelled the youngster “a special talent”.