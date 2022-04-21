The crowded field to buy Chelsea now features 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

A long-standing fan of Arsenal, Hamilton has seized the opportunity to invest in their London rivals as three bidders try to buy the Premier League club from sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Williams and Hamilton are part of a consortium that features proposed investment from Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the owners of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers who would have to sell their stakes in Premier League club Crystal Palace to buy Chelsea.

The reigning world and European champions could be sold for three billion pounds (US$4 billion)—a record in world sports—given the interest in the west London club.

Representatives for Hamilton said he planned to invest more than ten million pounds (US$13 million) in the bid being fronted by former Liverpool and British Airways chairman Martin Broughton and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

Another bid has seen Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca partner with Larry Tanenbaum, who has ownership stakes in Toronto with the NBA’s Raptors, the NHL’s Maple Leafs and the city’s MLS team.

Peter Guber, a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is also backing in the group.

Another part-owner of the Dodgers, Todd Boehly, is leading another consortium hoping to be announced as the preferred bidder.

A New York-based merchant bank, the Raine Group, has been overseeing the sale process that was announced last month by Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The oligarch has been sanctioned by Britain and the European Union over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin with assets frozen, including Chelsea.

Abramovich has been disqualified from running Chelsea by the Premier League and he cannot profit from the proceeds of the sale, which the British government must approve under terms of a license that allows the team to continue operating.

NICE DRAW

The Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team head coach Kenwyne Jones said his side will be hunting wins as they look to make an impression in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship (CWC) set to be staged in Monterrey, Mexico, between July 4-18.

The tournament will serve as the qualification tournament to the FIFA Women’s World Cup (FWWC) 2023 while the champions will qualify directly to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

WIPA: Pollard’s T20 World Cup success ‘will remain with us’

Regional players union, WIPA, has thanked Kieron Pollard for his contribution to West Indies cricket, following the player’s retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, WIPA highlighted Pollard’s role in West Indies’ capture of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup as one of the legacy moments of his career.

Boodoo to captain U-15 cricketers

Opening batsman Brendan Boodoo has been selected to captain the Trinidad and Tobago team for the Cricket West Indies regional Under-15 tournament from August 18 to 28 in Grenada.

Boodoo is one of five players named from the South East Zone side which lifted The Price Club Inter-Zone title and also skippered the South team which defeated North in the Under-15 North/South Classic last Saturday.

Pollard, Mumbai struggle again against CSK

Kieron Pollard’s first outing since quitting international cricket ended in heartbreak here yesterday, as his Mumbai Indians extended their dreadful winless run in the Indian Premier League with a last-ball defeat to Dwayne Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings.

With four runs required off the final delivery at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Indian superstar MS Dhoni (28 not out) whipped a low full toss from left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat to the ropes behind square, as CSK overhauled a target of 156.

Hummingbirds, Flamingos flutter for final spot

The Hummingbirds and Fla­­mingos will square off today at the Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, with a spot in the final of Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup on the line.

Both teams have one win each from their first two matches in the four-team tournament, and the winners of today’s final-round game will meet the Masqueraders in the final to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Wednesday.

Central win U-17 title

Central Zone cricketers comfortably defeated South East in the final of the Price Club-sponsored Under-17 Inter-­Zone tournament on Wednesday, at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva.

An undefeated 69 by Fareez Ali and an even half-century by Dinesh Sookdeo (50) propelled Central to victory for the loss of only three wickets after South East, batting first, were bundled out for 182 in 37.5 overs.