HANGING IN THE BALANCE

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) has a scheduled Zoom meeting this morning with their assigned hosts, Osaki Town, to discuss the viability and other issues surrounding attending a planned ten-day, pre-Olympic Games training camp there.
The meeting follows the reported withdrawal of 31 Japanese towns and municipalities that have opted out of welcoming foreign teams to pre-Olympic Games training camps and cultural exchanges due to the Covid-19 situation in Japan, according to the Japan news agency, Kyodo News,
Back in 2019, with assistance from the Japan Embassy in this country, the TTOC entered into an agreement with Osaki Town as part of the Host Town Initiative—aimed to promote human, economic and cultural exchange between local authorities and participating teams in the July 23-August 8 Games.
TTO athletes were set to benefit from a pre-games training camp at the Japan Athlete Training Center Osumi there. But with the Covid-19 pandemic first forcing the delay of the Games, and with organisers currently battling a surging third wave and massive public backlash about hosting the quadrennial event, old agreements are being re-considered.
Already the US athletic team, among other big nations, had indicated in April their discontinuation of pre-Games camps.
From 6 a.m. TTOC president Brian Lewis, TTOC secretary general Annette Knott, and TTOC senior administrative officer and chef de mission of Team TTO for Tokyo, Lovie Santana, will sit in on a meeting with Osaki Town Kagoshima Prefecture representative Kenji Nakamura and their team along with ambassador of Japan in T&T, Tatasuo Hirayama, and his first secretary, Yamato Kobayashi, to discuss and consider the current environment there. A final decision will be taken after the meeting.
“Osaki has committed and re-comitted and the conversation is ongoing but at the TTOC level, the safety and health of our delegation and the people of Japan is paramount,” noted Lewis.
He said the TTOC had conducted training camps dating back to the 2012 London Games with much success and whose main intentions are to acclimatise the local athletes, forge team unity, chemistry and cohesion and encourage interaction with the host community.
“But obviously because of the Covid-19 situation, all of those things now, the whole interactions are out. It’s a bio secure bubble. So it is very restrictive,” pointed out Lewis.
The TTOC president also said the TTOC will also be committed to ensuring compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines and counter-measures as outlined in the IOC Playbooks, a third version of which is expected to be published in June.
The TTOC is also considering the mental and emotional effects of having TTO athletes in the camp subject to those strict health measures leading into the Games. “With the restrictions, it then becomes a very sterile sort of environment. That could be a bit disruptive because it is going to be a bit extreme and takes the athletes out of their usual routine and habits, and that plays an important part in their preparation,” Lewis, also president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), emphasised.
In their bid to ensure a safe Games, the IOC has committed to supplementing medical support to the Tokyo2020 Organising Committee in a country of 125 million people in which less than two per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated.
However, after a Japanese government panel okayed the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccinations yesterday, the government is expected to give approval today, opening the way for two mass vaccination centres operated by the military in Tokyo and Osaka to administer the Moderna vaccine initially, starting next week, according to AFP.
“I’m very appreciative of the generalised fear and I think that is why vaccination -- as contentious as it is and the concerns people may have -- the TTOC is encouraging 100 per cent of it’s delegation to be vaccinated from a risk-mitigation perspective,” Lewis reasoned.
Lewis re-iterated the IOC’s position that vaccination is not mandatory for athletes although IOC president Thomas Bach has stated that he expects 80 per cent of the Games Village population -- expected to be occupied by some 10,500 athletes over 17 days -- to be vaccinated.
“All national Olympic Committees and countries must be cognisant of the concerns of the Japanese people. To allay those concerns and to cater to the safety and health of the Japanese people, I think that all the delegations including TTO must do their part in making our hosts feel more comfortable,” Lewis stressed.