Happy homecoming

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein’s homecoming to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force franchise has been a happy one thus far with the 26-year-old grabbing 36 wickets in eight matches.
His returns with the ball saw him top the T&T bowling list for the first time and Hosein said he was pleased with his accomplishments in the truncated first-class season.
Hosein, along with sportsmen throughout the world, have been forced to put their careers on hold as all major sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The West Indies 4-Day Championship suffered a similar fate with the final two rounds of the competition being cancelled, resulting in the Barbados Pride being named champions and the Red Force finishing second.
Hosein had a big part to play as the Red Force climb up the standings. “It is a great feeling for me to be able to put back on the Red, White and Black colours and represent my country. I thought after being away for a while and to come back and have such performances has been great for me. It was a small sigh of relief for the hard work I have been putting in to get back to this level,” Hosein said of his first season back with the Red Force.
“I would definitely say I hit my targets. I was actually aiming for 40 wickets but having said that, 36 isn’t too bad and also two games had to be called off due to the virus. I am really happy with the way I have gone about things with my bowling,” he continued.
Hosein’s role in overturning a first-innings deficit to beat the Pride by 147 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy was a highlight for him and for the Red Force.
Hosein scored 55 in the second innings and defied the Bajans with an 86-run, seventh wicket stand with centurion Jason Mohammed to set the visitors a victory target of 330. He then bagged three for 44, including the scalps of Kraigg Brathwaite and Kyle Mayers.
That victory coupled with an innings and 84-run win against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the next match ensured the Red Force secured their best finish in the Professional Cricket League era of the regional first-class competition.
“There were small performances that stood out for me but the major one I would say was the match against Barbados here at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. It was a great feeling to get some runs finally and then I also came back and got some crucial wickets,” the left-arm spinner revealed.
I would say that is the standout mainly because Barbados are the strongest team in the tournament and I put up my hand and I was one of the key players in creating that win for us against the mighty Barbados team,” Hosein reasoned.
With the season now closed and with no cricket on the horizon, following the Government’s extension yesterday of the stay at home directive in conjunction of the shutdown of all non-essential activities and services until the end of April, Hosein is adhering to the Public Ordinance Act guidelines, while doing what he can to stay fit and focused.
“It has been difficult for me and for everyone. We have our whatsapp group and we chat day by day and we do as much as we can,” he intimated. “We post videos of our workouts and stuff like that and we are trying to use all the available resources we can. It is a call for everyone to stay home. T
“They say stay home and save lives so we are trying to respect that. We are just trying to use whatever materials and space to keep in shape until this virus eventually passes and we can start back doing the things we love and getting back outdoors and representing the country,” Hosein ended.