BEING UNBEATEN and sitting atop Group A, of League A of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League might have surpassed even the expectations of Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s coach Angus Eve, given that his Soca Warriors are in a rebuilding phase.
Yesterday, Eve addressed the local media for the first time since returning from Central America, having secured a come-from-behind 3-2 win there over El Salvador, in addition to a 1-0 home win over star-studded Curacao days earlier. Yesterday, the pressure was off, and Eve was in a much happier place than on September 9, when he faced a barrage of searching questions, prompted by the abrupt resignation of former captain Kevin Molino and his subsequent harsh critique of Eve’s methods.
It might have got worse for Eve, had his drastic decision to revamp the Soca Warriors failed. Eve took the risk of dropping 12 of the players, including several seasoned regulars, who played during a failed CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign. Instead he went for several locally-based and young players.
“I think we have over-exceeded the expectations that anybody had for us,” Eve declared yesterday.
Brutally honest, Eve said: “I have to say, no,” when asked if he had expected the Soca Warriors to be the only League A team with a hundred per cent record after the opening two rounds.
“I do believe in the players,’ Eve said. “But the teams we are playing are tough teams.”
Eve pointed out that El Salvador had far superior results than Trinidad and Tobago at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July, when drawing 0-0 with Costa Rica and 2-2 with finalists Panama. Likewise, Guatemala, who T&T host next on October 13, drew with Canada (0-0) and beat both Cuba (1-0) and Guadeloupe (3-2) in getting to the quarter-finals, where they went out 1-0 to a Jamaican team filled with England-born professional footballers.
“None of the teams we are playing are easy teams. They are all tough teams, as their ranking (has) shown, and their more recent play in the Gold Cup (has) shown,” Eve said.
The T&T coach said the main formula utilised by his new-look side in getting by Curacao and El Salvador, was self-belief and a willingness to work hard within his team.
“We believe in ourselves, and we believe (we can) go out and do the work that we can do, and match these teams, their intensity, ”he said
He continued: “We are in a good place. We are in a place where we didn’t expect to be, especially with the rebuilding that we are trying to do.”
Eve also explained that his first inclination would have been to try and stay in CONCACAF League A and not be demoted, as in the 2019-2020 Nations League when twice beaten by Honduras, and drawing twice with Martinique.
“Just like any team which comes up in the (English) Premier league, the first objective is to stay in the league and then build on that,” Eve stated. “So now that we are in this position, we are going to take it one game at a time. If we get a point, we are guaranteed (League) A for next Nations League. But if we get three points, who knows, the sky may be the limit for us.
“But I reiterate, it’s a building stage. We are just happy to be where we are. There is a lot of work still to be done, but I think we are in a good place, and it’s a good platform that we can build from,”he concluded.