Happy to help

Lendl Simmons made his experience count in the second T20 International against India on Sunday, and will be hoping to continue being a guiding light at the crease for the West Indies’ younger batsmen going forward.
Simmons produced a Man-of-the-Match display in the second game played at the Greenfield International Stadium, striking 67 off 45 balls as West Indies comfortably chased 171 for victory, winning by eight wickets. The win allowed West Indies to level the three-match series at 1-1 with the deciding match to come tomorrow.
But on Sunday, opener Simmons engineered the victory, sharing important partnerships of 73 for the first wicket with Evin Lewis, 39 for the second with Shimron Hetmyer and 61 for the third in an unbroken stand with Nicholas Pooran.
“I didn’t get the start that I wanted (but) I got a chance (on six) and I made use of it. Batting in the powerplay is always taking a chance and I took my chances and I got off today. But going forward (I’m) looking forward to batting with Hetmyer, (Nicholas) Pooran, Evin (Lewis), Brandon King. It’s just good to see these guys come up and express themselves and I’m just glad I have the opportunity to play with them.”
Simmons told CWI media it was “sad” that he was now the oldest member of the Windies team at age 34, but he is taking a positive view of his senior pro status. “I have good experience playing with (Chris) Gayle and those guys, so I just want to use my experience and share it with the other guys now.”
And Simmons said he was clear on what the side now required from him in these T20s.
“I know my role in this team, which is to bat in the powerplay and try and get off. But also batting with Evin, and Pooran and Hetmyer, those guys who could hit the ball, makes it easier for me to rotate the strike and give them as much strike as possible to do what they have to do, and once I get the strike... and you get a boundary in the over, it’s just to rotate the strike and try and get ten an over,” he said.
While Simmons was playing only his third T20I in two-and-a-half years, Hayden Walsh played just his fourth in total on Sunday. But the leg-spinner contributed to the victory with figures of two for 28 in his four overs, including the wicket of India’s top-scorer Shivam Dube.
And Walsh told the media his success was down to a lot of effort and careful preparation. “I always put in a lot of work. Before the game I would bowl for 20 to 30 minutes to get into that zone so I could come on and land it straight away. Tonight it worked well and I’m confident as we move on to the next match.”
He added: ”I practice bowling to left-handers a lot. When we were in Mumbai, I was practising bowling to Evin (Lewis) and Nicholas (Pooran), just bowling them those googlies that I bowled to Dube, so I was pretty confident coming in to bowl to him.”
Walsh said he also liked being paired with left-arm spinner Khary Pierre. “I really enjoy it. I really love watching him do his work. He is obviously a different bowler to me, so the contrast helps me to just go out and play my role,” he said.