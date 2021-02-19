Happy to serve

“I’m not sure where Ephraim Serrette would have been if it were not for track and field. It was not a tough decision for me to give back to the sport.”
Serrette served as president of the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) between 2006 and 2021. The former national athlete resigned on Tuesday, cutting short his latest term of office. “I take up a new job on Monday,” Serrette told the Express, “and it does not allow me to perform the duties of NAAATT president.”
Serrette said he was satisfied with the contribution he made to athletics during his 15 years at the helm. “People on the outside make utterances about sporting organisations, and I was one of them at one time. But it’s only when you’re inside that you understand what is involved. Hasely Crawford and Gunness Persad encouraged me to get involved. I wanted to make a contribution, but knew it would not be in coaching. It had to be in administration.
“I always operated through the eyes of an athlete,” Serrette continued. “I started to look at the things I expected should have happened as an athlete. As an athlete I had to depend on newspaper clippings to build a portfolio, so I pushed the NAAATT website. We have results, photos, articles. Athletes can now build their own portfolio, and recruiting coaches can use the website too.”
Serrette said accountability and transparency were very important to him during his presidency. “I was big on governance, having audited statements… I always pushed those kinds of things, especially in negotiating for sponsors. The adidas deal ended in 2016, but we were able to negotiate a Puma sponsorship. NGC (National Gas Company) came on board under my stewardship, and Sagicor contributed in a bigger way, increasing their National Championship sponsorship.
“Originally, NGC gave 12 million dollars over three years. That has withered over the years due to the economy, but NGC appreciated accountability and transparency. We built products: Kids in Athletics; the Youth Elite Programme; Championships. Not all our athletes understand they are part of our product. Without good performances, we don’t have anything to sell.”
Serrette spoke with pride about T&T’s performances on the international stage during his tenure, including Keshorn Walcott’s Olympic men’s javelin gold at the 2012 Games in London, England.
The former track and field boss also pointed to NAAATT’s strategic alliance with Michael Johnson Performance (MJP), the world renowned athletic development and high performance training centre in Texas, USA, as well as his role in having the NAAATT incorporated as a not-for-profit organisation.
“We moved from an executive of 17 members when I first got involved. There was a lot of dead weight, but with constitutional reform we were able to move from 17 to a board of 11. For me, it was always a business, and we were able to become less dependent on Government funding. Our key reliance on Government was team travel. In that area, Carifta Games was the main focus.
“Giving athletes the opportunity to perform at Carifta was crucial. Not everybody would make the podium, but there is the opportunity to attract scholarship offers, get an education and ultimately a better quality of life. Just like me, many of these athletes don’t know where they would have been without sport.”
Serrette competed successfully on the United States collegiate circuit. The Morvant sprinter was a standout student-athlete for New Jersey school, Fairleigh Dickinson University, bagging bronze in the men’s 60 yards dash at the 1981 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Indoor Championships.
At 63, Serrette’s sprinting days are long behind him. But while he has not competed in a relay for decades, he has passed a figurative baton to George Comissiong. Having served as Serrette’s first vice president, Comissiong will take over the reins of leadership until elections are held at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), in November this year.
“George will take the baton and run with it,” said Serrette. “There has been succession planning. I always shared my vision, and George will add his touch in taking on the next leg. It’s time for someone to take up the mantle and take it to another level. But I haven’t gone anywhere. Track and field remains close to my heart, and anything I’m able to do for the sport, I’m gladly willing to assist.
“The respect I got from board members and coaches during my presidency encouraged me to work harder. The detractors assisted too because I was able to take negatives and turn them into positives. I was happy to serve and to give back to the sport that has given me so much,” Serrette ended. “Thanks to all the people who supported me during my tenure.”