Happy with misery

Four from Jamaica and six from a second-string United States. How do you talk your way around that?
Easy. Just say something. Anything. Doesn’t matter if it makes sense, because ours is a society not in the least bit interested in halting the slide, whatever the slide is.
Those whippings in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States, came between the historic failure to advance from the Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe and the three-day innings annihilation suffered in Dominica.
Barring rain, there is more of the same to come starting Thursday, at Queen’s Park Oval.
One thing though: let’s hope the few Trini fans who turn up in support of the home side (because there will be quite a few nationals backing the visitors, apart from bona fide Indian nationals), don’t allow themselves to be used as foolish props for the television coverage like what transpired at Windsor Park Stadium, Dominica.
Yes, this is West Indies cricket and the issue mentioned previously is Trinidad and Tobago football. However, both reflect a malaise that appears to be the result of a character trait that is deeply embedded in many of us, here and around the region—the belief that just talking about something, or cussing somebody about some failing or the other, or liking or forwarding some video or comment equates to real action.
Oh, and in a few weeks we will be able to add the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, to the list of major sporting events where we have continued to lose ground, team-wise, to the best in the world when we were once at or near the top of the tree.
Of course it is not true to say that this is not a place, or a region, which fails to produce consistent sporting excellence.
We have Dylan Carter and Nicholas Paul as easily recognisable world class examples and there is budding talent too. Our national under-19 women cricketers have just won the regional title, as just an example.
Then there is Jamaica, which is part of the deepening disaster that is West Indies cricket yet at their national sporting level, they continue to punch above their weight across a range of disciplines, headlined obviously by athletics but also including netball and football.
So why is this decay seemingly irreversible? Is it that the corruption and social disintegration, the dog-eat-dog mentality and toxic obsession with office (or having people we identify with in office) has left us incapable of distinguishing right from wrong, and even if we can make the distinction, we choose to do nothing about it beyond a few empty words on social media?
Look, sport really is no big thing compared to more pressing daily concerns. If I had to choose, I would prioritise safety, good education and good healthcare for all above the welfare of West Indies cricket any day, but it seems the ongoing demise of an historically successful sporting institution is in some way a casualty of the continuing downward spiral in the way we prefer to govern ourselves.
The real concern is that many of the bright, talented youngsters who aspire to the highest levels or to be part of a world-class sporting programme, will have those dreams frustrated and stifled by persons in authority, but who really should have no place in authority, who prioritise their own ladder-climbing over the broader welfare of the sport that is in their care.
So yes, so-and-so is president of this, vice-president of that or secretary of the other. They may have just come back from a big meeting in London, or are preparing to jet off for an important conference in Sydney and have images with an assortment of big pappies on their Facebook pages, but what have they actually done to grow their sport, or at least stabilise it and regularise it so it becomes less prone to selfish manipulation?
I had intended to comment exclusively on West Indies cricket today in the aftermath of the Dominica debacle, but it would just be repeating what has been said many times over since I was first given the privilege of an outlet for my views in these pages 18 years ago. Yes, 18 years ago in 2005, when the West Indies cricket decline was already well entrenched and the Indian Premier League was still three years away.
Yet that inescapable reality won’t change many people’s view that IPL, or franchise cricket in general is to blame for the state we are in. If the red and yellow lunatics fixated on August 14 are the worst examples, they really are no different from the rest of us who insist on our version of the truth, even as the facts show otherwise.
We really are in a mess.