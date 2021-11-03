NIGEL PAUL is not just fighting for himself but probably for the future of many upcoming boxers in Trinidad and Tobago.
Today, Paul faces Russian Mark Petrovskii for a spot in the super-heavyweight final at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
Yesterday, local amateur boxing boss, Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA) president Cecil Forde praised Paul for getting to the final four. But Forde also hopes that Paul’s achievement leads to local investment in an amateur boxing development programme in T&T.
“It has been a hard journey for Paul,” TTBA president Cecil Forde declared, “but he has come through.”
The manner in which Paul has turned up his performances during the closing rounds of his last two matches has left the amateur boxing president feeling that he can also succeed deep into the medal round.
“I sense the hunger. You have to have that bit of hunger to win medals and with Paul, I am sensing the mindset is there,” stated Forde.
“Fingers crossed, but we are expecting a really good performance.”
Apart from wishing for a brilliant performance from Paul, the TTBA president also hopes that his World Championships medal will spark some investment in local boxing. “Coming out of this we need a good development programme,” Ford lamented, adding, “there is no development programme.”
Forde said the emphasis by those that fund boxing is always on medals and far less on the sport’s development. He said investors must see the value in athletes participating and growing at world events and not withholding investment once they are not considered immediate medal contenders. Paul, for instance, took four World Championships before finally reaching the medal round.
“When we go for funding, everybody is always asking if we are going to medal,” Forde explained. “But to medal, it takes ten to 13 years developing a boxer. Who helps in the 13 years it takes to medal? Money must be spent on developing fighters, not just when they become elite.”
Forde continued: “It has taken us roughly 20 years to achieve a World Championships medal, going to all the tournaments and so on. This started in 2002 when we had the Cuban coach here, Vincente Martinez. This is when the progress started.”
Forde hopes that Paul’s achievement of winning a first World Championships medal will spark investment in future world champion prospects and the momentum of Paul’s achievement is not allowed to dwindle. “When Paul is finished, what happens?” he asked.