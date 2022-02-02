HAROLD CHADEE, who passed away last Friday, will be laid to rest today at Allen’s Funeral Home, Arima.
There will be a memorial service for the horse racing stalwart first in the winner’ enclosure at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, at 11.30 a.m. and the final rites will then take place at the institution on Broadway Street.
Chadee was an owner, trainer and breeder and played a bigger part than anyone else in keeping the sport alive in the last few years as the horse population continued to dwindle.
The 68-year-old and his son Dave own the most horses in training and their blue and red silks have been seen more than the colours of any other owner in the last two decades. The father and son combination sent out 75 starters from the 12 race days last year.
Chadee, a former president of the Racehorse Trainers Association, has only been overshadowed in this department by multiple champions John O’Brien and Glenn Mendez for well over the last decade.
Since Chadee did not saddle a winner on the final day of last season, or the first one this year and was not represented last time out on January 22, his final time in winners’ enclosure was on December 11 with Lady Bird, who had also prevailed two weeks before.
Arima Race Club president Robert Bernard considered him a “personal friend” and stated that “he will be missed in all sectors of the industry”.
The ARC boss stated that the stakeholders are working towards staging the next race day (Saturday February 12) in Chadee’s honour.
Harold’s son, Dave, who became the official owner of their horses about eight years ago, is expected to race some of their horses during the third round of ARC’s 2022 Season and then make a decision about the future of the stable.
Harold also leaves to mourn his wife Judith and daughters Avie, Divina and Delana.