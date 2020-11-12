Harper: Covid incident to keep team focused

Lead senior team West Indies selector Roger Harper thinks that the recent contravention of the Covid-19 isolation protocols by members of the West Indies team in New Zealand will serve as a learning experience that will help to keep the touring party focused on the job at hand.
On Tuesday, Cricket West Indies noted that some members of the touring party had contravened the strict Covid-19 protocols within the team’s Managed Isolation Facility in Christchurch.
“The New Zealand Ministry of Health has advised us that all members of the West Indies touring party will now be unable to train for the remainder of the quarantine period and will have to complete their quarantine within the Managed Isolation Facility only. CWI is in full support of the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s position,” CWI stated.
On Wednesday, Harper, speaking to the media during a Zoom meeting, was asked about the issue and stated that while it has affected their preparations, “I think it is an opportunity to learn when you deviate from a plan, how it affects the team and the body as a whole. I think that will probably just help to sharpen and keep us more focused going ahead.”
The touring party subsequently passed the final round of Covid testing and are scheduled to leave the Managed Isolation Facility today to travel to Queenstown ahead of two warm-up matches against New Zealand “A”.
Harper also noted that he had been observing the team during the training sessions earlier on the tour and said that the players have been “very enthusiastic and purposeful.”
“I think the guys are keen and looking forward but like everything else, preparation is an important part of it and I think things have been going well so far, barring the little hiccup,” the chairman of selectors added.
In terms of the selection of Roston Chase to take over the vice captaincy from Kraigg Brathwaite, Harper said the move was aimed at taking some of the burden off Brathwaite so he can focus on his game.
“We thought it important at this time to allow Kraigg Brathwaite, who has been the vice-captain...for quite a while, to just pay a little more attention and focus a little more on his batting,” Harper explained.
“He has not been in the best of form for a little while. I think he began to get himself together on the England tour and we wanted to build on this and we thought that relieving him of the responsibility will allow him to focus more on his batting and we thought that at this time Roston Chase will be the right person to continue to give Jason Holder that leadership support on and off the field,” he continued.
“Roston is a player with a fair amount of experience and is a player who thinks deeply about his cricket and is very serious about it. We think he is tactically aware and he is willing to share his ideas and experiences with his teammates and discuss things with his coaches and captain so we think he will be able to give that support to Jason on the field where he can share ideas and make suggestions. There were other names but we thought that Roston Chase was the ideal person at this time,” Harper said.