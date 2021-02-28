Harper defends Edwards’ recall to Windies T20 team

Raise your standards and develop your skills. That is the message chairman of West Indies selectors Roger Harper had for Caribbean cricketers as he defended the selection of 39-year-old Fidel Edwards for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, bowling off on Wednesday in Antigua.
Edwards’ last match for West Indies was in 2012 against Sri Lanka and he was included in West Indies T20I side along with 41-year-old Chris Gayle.
During a Zoom call with the media on Saturday, Harper made the argument for Edwards. “As we build towards the defence of the T20 tile, we are looking to put together the sort of squad with the players we think will best serve us in that defence,” Harper explained.
He noted that fast bowler Oshane Thomas was not picked in the squad to face Sri Lanka and that Edwards slotted in to play a similar role as the Jamaica speedster. Fast bowlers Sheldon Cottrell and Thomas, along with batsman Shimron Hetmyer, and all-rounder Roston Chase, all failed to reach the minimum fitness standard in time for selection consideration
“Now what a player like Oshane Thomas offers us is the kind of firepower to come and take wickets early and at the end and really unsettle batsmen, and with him not available we looked for the type of bowler that can offer us that, and the only player who offered (us) the kind of pace and penetration at this time was Fidel Edwards,” Harper insisted.
In relation to what message he felt the selection of Edwards would send to young players in the region, Harper said, “I hope it sends the message of the standards they need to attain. You would recall our performance in some of the T20 games in New Zealand where we lost a few games and where we were deficient.
“I would hope that the message that is sent is the standards we need to achieve and the sort players we need to have in the team and that guys will work harder to develop the skills to get to that level,” he added.
Asked why fast bowler Kesrick Williams was overlooked for the tour despite getting more wickets than Edwards last year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League, Harper said the two players were not competing for the same role in the side.
“Kesrick will not be competing with someone like Fidel for the job we are looking for and for giving the team the kind of service that we need in the sort of fire-power at the top and again towards the end of the innings,” the chairman of selectors explained.
Asked about Sunil Narine’s absence from the T20 squad, Harper said the ace spinner had indicated earlier that he is not ready to return to international cricket. “He is still fine-tuning his game and getting himself ready so from that perspective he wasn’t considered for this series.”