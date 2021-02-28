Harper defends Edwards’ recall to Windies T20 team

Tyra Gittens was on fire in Arkansas, USA, on Friday night, the Texas A&M University student striking gold in the women’s high jump and long jump events at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Indoor Championships.

Gittens topped the high jump field with a 1.89 metres clearance. She then equalled her own Trinidad and Tobago indoor long jump record, disturbing the sand at 6.62m for an impressive victory.