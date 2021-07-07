Lead selector Roger Harper is expecting the West Indies batsmen to show up in the upcoming T20 International series against Australia.
The Windies go into their five-match series against a weakened Aussie squad in St Lucia starting tomorrow, just having lost a similar series against South Africa 3-2 in Grenada.
Asked about his expectations for the upcoming series, on Tuesday’s Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados, Harper said: “I certainly expect that our batting will come to the party in this series against Australia. I don’t think that they will perform in the same manner in which they did against South Africa, so I really expect them to pull their socks up and perform a lot better. I look forward to them turning things around.”
Against the Proteas, Kieron Pollard’s team three times failed to get targets of 167, 168 and 169. Harper was disappointed with that failure.
“The batting was the area that let us down, in particular, batting between overs number seven and 14. That was the phase we created a lot of problems for ourselves,” said Harper, adding, “A team with that much experience should not be losing games in the manner in which we lost.”
After the series, coach Phil Simmons said the batsmen had to be better tactically. And asked whether he thought the WI players were students of the game, Harper said: “At times we can put a lot more thought into our approach to things.”
And expanding on what he observed against South Africa, he added: “Maybe we got a little carried away with the manner in which we won the first game and the method that was used to win that game from a batting perspective and just thought that we can continue in the same vein.
“Then we found ourselves in a hole in the middle overs because South Africa adjusted their approach from a bowling perspective with every game and we didn’t seem to respond in like manner from a batting perspective,” the lead selector further added.
Harper also confirmed that the Windies will be sticking with the provisional squad of 18 for the series with Australia and that all-rounder Jason Holder would be rested for the T20 series but will return for the ODIs.
And in his closing comments about the upcoming series, the former Windies all-rounder said: ”We expect a tougher challenge from Australia but I think from a T20 perspective, we’ve always had very competitive contests with Australia and I think we can hold our own against Australia”