Cricket West Indies lead selector Roger Harper is sending a clear message to West Indies players at all levels to aim beyond just simply making it to the West Indies team.
Speaking during a Zoom meeting yesterday, Harper explained the criteria used for awarding the 18 retainer contracts for 2021-2022, while director of cricket Jimmy Adams said the reduction in the number of contracts from 22 wasn’t pre-planned and that those who were retained were the ones who earned it.
“The feeling is that right across the board, not just for international players but for regional franchise players whose contracts will come up for renewal as well, all selection panels at both levels should be given the option to go back to the table and discuss whether players would be retained or not,” said Adams.
About the reduction of the contracts from 22 to 18, Adams said:“The selectors decided that these 18 were the players that deserved contracts. In essence, this is what we came up with.”
He also clarified that Joshua Da Silva, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh Jr were all given developmental contracts.
Meanwhile, Harper explained that, “these are performance-based contracts based on performance in the evaluation period and the selection panel must feel that the players will play major roles or form the nucleus of the various teams going forward.”
The lead selector added:“The players who were not awarded contracts, their performances over the period did not meet the criteria and as well, you had players who came to the fore and performed and they were offered contracts.”
He explained that to qualify for ODI and Test contracts a batsman needed to average at least 30 while for T20s, a player’s batting average and strike rate combined needed to be 150 or above and that for a player’s stats to be assessed and evaluated, the player needed to play the minimum required during that evaluation period.
“We played nine Tests, so the players called played more than half of the matches and I think going forward as a culture, if we want our team to progress and compete with the best in the world, we have to be more conscious of the fact that we need to earn our stripes and we have to perform consistently, and I think our retainer contracts are given on that basis. Based on what you have earned through your performances over the evaluation period,” Harper stressed.
While he said players’ consistency over the years is concerning, he wanted them to understand that “if we are to be successful, our players have to be successful, we have to aim to be world class performers.”
“I think that is a message we have to send to our franchise players and our players playing regional competition and at the youth level. No longer can we just be working to get into a West Indies team. We have to be developing players of a world class standard. That is the only way we are going to become a world class team and beat the best teams in the world on a consistent basis,” Harper said.
Asked about he omission of wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, Harper explained that the wicketkeeper did not play the minimum number of games for his stats to be assessed.
“At the moment we are not quite sure when he will be ready to be considered for selection at this level. He has to go through the return to play protocol which has been discussed with him and is being set up and then we will look at it from there,” said Harper.
