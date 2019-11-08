BRIAN HARRICHARAN was the only player to capture two titles in Subway Junior Tennis Tournament, which concluded last week Sunday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

After capturing the under-10 singles title the weekend before to complete the Sagicor/Subway double, he and runner-up Connor Carrington cruised past Nirav Doudeen and Zakariyya Mohammed 4-1, 4-1 in the doubles final.

Harricharan’s sister Brianna was upset in the under-12 semifinals, but she bounced back with the assistance of Eva Pasea to take down Arya Siewrattan and singles runner-up Madeline D’Arcy 4-0, 4-2 for the doubles crown.

After beating under-16 singles champ Cameron Wong and Ella Carrington 4-1, 4-2 in the senior doubles semifinals, Aalisha Alexis and Shauna Valentine were edged 5-3, 5-4 (7/2) for the title Sunday by Tobagonian Isabel Abraham and national under-18 champ Keesa Lee Young.

The top seeds had dropped just two games to Kimberly Sabga and 12-year-old Jordane Dookie to book their place in the title match.

In the boys’ equivalent final, Jaydon Alexis and Nathen Valdez defeated Tyler Hart and under-16 singles runner-up Jamal Alexis 4-0, 3-5, 10/0.

The winners had whipped Levi Hinkson and under-18 singles champ Ethan Wong 5-4 (7/2), 4-1 in the semis, while Hart and Jamal had stunned top seeds Charles Devaux and Sebastian Sylvester 5-4 (10/8), 3-5, 13/11.

Two brothers were on opposite sides of the net in the boys’ under-12 doubles final and Yeshowah Campbell-Smith and Daniel Rahaman were triumphant 5-3, 4-2 over singles runner-up Logan Hamel-Smith and Kayden Siewrattan.

The boys’ under-14 doubles event was scheduled to be completed during the first weekend, but it never happened because of rain.

Singles (finals) results:

GIRLS

U-16 – C. Wong bt Charlotte Ready 6-1, 6-3.

U-12 – Gabriella Prince bt M. D’Arcy 4-1, 4-0.

U-10 – Shiloh Walker bt Em-Miryam

Campbell-Smith 4-2, 4-2.

BOYS

U-18 – E. Wong bt S. Sylvester 6-3, 6-1.

U-16 – Sebastien Byng bt Jamal Alexis 6-2, 6-3.

U-14 – Jaylon Chapman bt Tim Pasea 6-0, 6-3.

U-12 – Jordell Chapman bt L. Hamel-Smith 4-0, 4-0.

U-12 – B. Harricharan bt C. Carrington 4-0, 4-1.

