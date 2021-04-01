Harricharan stuns Dookie

BRIANNA HARRICHARAN produced the upset of the week to steal the spotlight from Ella Carrington and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph on the penultimate day of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships yesterday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
Harricharan recovered from a 6-1 first-set thrashing to stun Jordane Dookie 6-2, 10/3 and earn a place in today’s Under-14 final.
To put this victory into perspective, Harricharan earned her first major singles title in her age-group in the Lease Operators Junior Tournament in October, when Dookie captured the Under-18 title.
Dookie, who is ranked sixth in the Under-14 division of the Central America & Caribbean Tennis Federation (COTECC), has also been the Under-18 runner-up in the last two editions of the RBC Junior Tournament.
The Tranquillity Open quarter-finalist had also struggled yesterday when she was only able to win three games against Carrington in the Under-16 quarter-finals.
The “Tranquil” finalist came back to beat Cameron Wong for the very first time – 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 10/8 – to earn a place in today’s final.
Wong, who had taken down Carrington in the Under-14 final two years ago, will still play for one singles title today after beating Kryshelle Cudjoe 6-3, 6-0 in the Under-18 division.
Aalisha Alexis will be on the other side of the net after her 7-5, 6-2 victory over Zara Ghuran in yesterday’s other semifinal.
While Daniel-Joseph was the only player to reach two finals, Ghuran lost both semi-final appearances yesterday.
The No. 4 seed was upset 6-3, 6-2 in the Under-16 last four by Daniel-Joseph, who did not allow “Lease” Under-12 champ Eva Pasea a single game later in the Under-14 semis.
Kale Dalla Costa was also attempting to reach two singles finals and he almost got there.
After getting past Isaiah Boxhill 6-4, 6-4 in the Under-14 last four, the 12-year-old was nosed out 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 10/8 by Sebastien Byng an under-16 semi that he was given no chance to win.
Dalla Costa will get the opportunity for some measure of revenge today as Byng’s brother Zachery trounced Tobagonian Jordell Chapman 6-0, 6-1 in the other Under-14 semi.
Sebastien’s opponent in the Under-16 final will be overwhelming favourite Luca Shamsi, who only allowed Saviq Williams one game yesterday in what was expected to be his toughest match in the entire draw.
Jamal Alexis did not lose any to Drew Quashie, but he will still be the underdog today against Wong’s brother Ethan, who whipped Tim Pasea 6-1, 6-2 in the other Under-18 semi.
Harricharan’s brother Brian went down 4-2, 4-1 to Connor Carrington, while Gabriel De Noon nosed out Nirav Dougdeen 4-1, 0-4, 11/9 for the other place in the Under-12 final.
In the girls’ equivalent division, Shamsi’s sister Zahra lost just one game against Maomi Mohammed and Gabriella Prince defeated Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith 5-4 (7/5), 5-3 in the semis.
Campbell-Smith’s sister Abba was edged 4-1, 1-4, 10/5 in the under-10 age-group by Makeda Bain, who will be the overwhelming favourite to secure her fourth straight singles title today.
The Tobagonian will meet newcomer Ysanne Williams, who upset Karissa Mohammed 5-4 (7/4), 4-1 in the other semi.
And in the boys’ equivalent semis, Jaysen Wells nosed out Zelig Williams 4-5, 5-4, 10/8 and Tobagonian Josiah Hills turned back “Lease” champ Jack Brown 4-1, 5-4 (7/2), after also getting the better in straight sets when they clashed for the “RBC” crown in December.
First serve on the fifth and final day is 9 a.m.