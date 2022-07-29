Harricharan wins JITIC title

BRIANNA HARRICHARAN became the only member of the Trinidad and Tobago team to win a title when the curtain fell on the 14 and under division of the leading junior tournament in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Thursday in Mexico.
The 16 and under champion of the recent Sagicor Junior Tournament and Bahamian Brean Ferguson upset Costa Rican Isabella Segnini and Camila Garcia of El Salvador 6-7 (10/12), 6-4, 12/10 for the lowest grade – Consolation – Grade Three) title in the competition known as JITIC.
After a bye and a walkover to reach the semi-finals, the Caribbean girls rolled into the final with a convincing 6-4, 6-1 triumph over Valentina Kafati of Honduras and Guatemalan Guiliana Ramazzini.
Harricharan and Ferguson ended up in the consolation draw after losing 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the second draw to T&T’s Em-Miryam Campbell Smith and Sarah Marhe of Suriname.
The No. 4 seeds then edged T&T’s Shiloh Walker and her Bahamian partner 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 10/5, but then managed just two games against the No. 2 seeds in the semi-finals.
After a first-round bye in the second draw, Campbell-Smith edged Bahamian Kyla Fox 6-2, 4-6, 10/8 before going down 6-4, 6-2 to Ramazzini in the quarter-finals.
Harricharan had been edged 4-6, 6-2, 10/8 by Kafati’s sister Arianna in the first round of the same draw, after also winning two of her four matches in the round-robin group stage and failing to qualify for the main draw.
Walker lost all four matches in the robin-robin stage and was then overwhelmed 6-1, 6-0 by eventual champ Alison Oliva of Guatemala in the first round of the “second draw.”
Compatriots Aaron Subero, Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah and Harricharan’s brother Brian also went down in the first round after failing to win a match in the round-robin group stage.
They also lost in the first round of the second draw doubles event as Yeshowah combined with Subero and Brian teamed up with a player from United States Virgin Islands.
Kale Dalla Costa was the only one of the seven-member T&T team to qualify for a main-draw event.
Last year’s second draw singles champ and doubles finalist made it the main event of both singles and doubles.
Dalla Costa then lost in the first round of both events, but his conquerors went on earn the silver medals.
The Sagicor 16 and under champ and singles gold medallist Ronaldo Cottom of Guatemala were edged 3-6, 6-2, 10/4 in their battle for a place in the doubles semis by Mexicans Jorge Fonseca and Sebastian Garcia.
Anthony Jeremiah was the coach of the T&T squad in the six-day competition.