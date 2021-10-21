Harrigan brothers shine in UTR tennis

THE HARRIGAN brothers, Benjamin and Oliver, captured the boys’ titles in the Tennis Patrons Academy’s first UTR (Universal Tennis Ratings) junior tournament recently at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Benjamin won all four matches in the intermediate event for players aged 12 through 16 for the main title.

The grandson of Hugh Harrigan, a former top player of the 1960s and 70s, Benjamin defeated Connor Carrington, the Under-12 runner-up of this year’s Catch National Junior Championships, 4-1, 5-4 (7/4) in the final.

Benjamin was forced to a deciding match tiebreak twice but displayed nerves of steel to edge last year’s leading Under-10 player Jack Brown 4-2, 0-4, 10/7 in the round of 16 and Live Khan 4-1, 2-4, 12/10 in the semi-finals.

Before his defeat in the title match, Carrington won all three of his matches in straight sets.

After narrowly losing in the decider of his opening match, Oliver went into the consolation draw and went on to defeat Randy McPhee 5-4 (9/7), 4-0 in the final, after dropping just five games from his other three matches.

Non-competitive player Laurali Maillard went the distance in all four matches for the girls’ main title.

Her victims included national Under-10 semi-finalist Abba Campbell-Smith 4-0, 3-5, 11/9 in the quarter-finals and respected Under-12 player Kate Broughton 1-4, 4-1, 10/3 in the title match. Madison Khan dismissed Isobel Alleyne 4-1, 4-1 in the consolation final.

The very first UTR tournament in this country was contested the weekend before, and after winning all three matches 4-0, 4-0 to reach the veterans’ (Over-45) B final, Robert Caesar took out Alvaro Segares of Costa Rica 4-2, 4-2.

UTR is a recently-introduced international tennis rating system that connects millions of players around the world and currently, almost two-and-a-half million players from over 200 countries possess a ranking.

The Tennis Patrons Academy partnered with Universal Tennis a few weeks ago and are authorised to host UTR tournaments in this country for at least the next year.

