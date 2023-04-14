Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Eric Harrison Jr secured second spot in the men’s 100 metres “B” final at the Miramar Invitational Word Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet in Florida, USA, last Saturday.
Harrison got to the line in a wind-assisted 10.06 seconds to finish behind American Cravont Charleston, the winner in 10.02. Antiguan Cejhae Greene was third in the race in 10.09. The 2.4 metres per second following wind was above the 2.0 legal limit.
Harrison’s 10.06 run earned him seventh spot overall in the 100.
With an illegal 2.2 wind at his back, Jamaican Oblique Seville won the “A” final in 9.91 seconds. Another Jamaican, Ackeem Blake was second in 9.93, with Canadian Aaron Brown third in 9.97. American Ronnie Baker, Canadian Jerome Blake and Liberia’s Emmanuel Matadi were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, clocking 9.98, 10.05 and 10.20.
In the qualifying round, Harrison finished fifth in heat one in 10.18 seconds. Seville won the race in 9.95.
T&T quartermiler Machel Cedenio clocked 46.96 seconds for sixth spot in the men’s 400m. Bahamian Alonzo Russell was golden in 44.93. Botswana’s Leungo Scotch secured silver in 45.03, with bronze going to Japan’s Rikuya Ito in 46.02.
T&T’s Andwuelle Wright disturbed the sand at 7.55 metres to finish seventh in the men’s long jump. American Will Williams was the class of the field, jumping a windy 8.25 to strike gold in the event. Japan’s Natsuki Yamakawa finished second at eight metres flat, with third spot going to Sri Lanka’s GKDS Piyarathna (7.92).
At the Vertklasse meet in North Carolina, two weekends ago, Reese Webster and Omari Lewis produced personal best clockings.
Webster won a women’s 200m event in 24.19 seconds, bettering her previous best of 24.33. The Elon University freshman was sixth in the 100 in a windy 11.57.
Lewis’ personal best came in the men’s 100m dash, the Liberty University sophomore clocking 10.30 seconds to bag bronze. Lewis was also third in the 200, getting to the line in a windy 20.93.