Eric Harrison struck gold in the Men’s 100 metres dash on day two of the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.
Harrison stopped the clock at a personal best 10.08 seconds. The Abilene Wildcats sprinter pulled away at the half-way point to claim top spot, ahead of Memphis Pioneers athlete Kion Benjamin, the silver medallist in 10.18. Abilene’s Jerod Elcock had to settle for bronze in 10.19.
Earlier, Elcock sounded a semi-final warning, winning heat one in a personal best 10.03 seconds. The clocking was two-hundredths of a second faster than the 10.05 World Athletics Championship qualifying standard.
Benjamin was second in the same race in 10.07, with third spot going to Akanni Hislop in 10.16. Benjamin and Hislop also established new personal records. Harrison topped the second semi in 10.15. And Kyle Greaux won heat three in 10.37.
Simplex sprinter Leah Bertrand held off Khalifa St Fort to capture gold in the Women’s 100m. Bertrand clocked 11.38 seconds, while St Fort got to the line in 11.39 to claim silver. Iantha Wright bagged bronze in 11.45. Michelle-Lee Ahye withdrew from the final on medical grounds.
Ahye finished second in the third and final semi-final heat in a wind-assisted 11.06 seconds. Ivory Coast sprinter Murielle Ahoure-Demps won the race in 10.92. Barbadian Tristan Evelyn topped the opening semi in a windy 11.24. The second heat went to Mauricia Prieto in 11.39.
Ahoure-Demps emerged victorious in the Women’s 100m “B” final in 10.95 seconds. And in the men’s 100m “B” final, Barbadian Kuron Griffith got home first in 10.36.
Keshorn Walcott broke his own championship record en route to men’s javelin gold. The 2012 Olympic champion landed the spear 85.17 metres, bettering the 84.96 standard he had established in 2018.
Point Fortin New Jets athlete Anthony Diaz secured silver at 69.30m. Bronze was bagged by El Dorado East thrower Nathaniel Mathura (64.52m).
Andwuelle Wright disturbed the sand at 8.08 metres for gold in the Men’s long jump. The Kaizen Panthers athlete was in a class of his own, beating his closest rival, Abilene’s Kyle Singuineau, by a huge margin. Singuineau snapped up silver with a 6.86m leap, with bronze going to Toco TAFAC’s Lorenzo Luces at a wind-aided 6.76.
Dwight St Hillaire produced a fine run to grab gold in the Men’s 400m. Running out in lane seven, the Kaizen Panthers quartermiler opened up a lead on Asa Guevara, in four. Guevara could not close the gap, and St Hillaire won in 45.46 seconds.
Guevara had to settle for silver in 46.16 seconds, with bronze going to his Abilene Wildcats teammate Shakeem McKay, the 19-year-old crossing the line in a personal best 46.74.
Rae-Anne Serville made light work of her rivals in the Women’s 400m. The Memphis Pioneers quarter-miler completed her lap of the track in 54.69 seconds to finish well ahead of Phoenix’s Camille Lewis (56.79) and Caliyah Wallace (57.47) of Cougars.
One A Week’s Nicholas Landeau was dominant in the men’s 1,500m. The England-based runner won the race in three minutes, 59.54 seconds, finishing ahead of Fatima College’s Troy Llanos, who clocked 4:05.68, and Road Runners athlete Nicholas Romany (4:06.21).
At the bell, Llanos looked to be a contender for the title. Landeau, though, had another gear, pulling away from his rival during the final lap for runaway gold.
In yesterday’s first track final, the Men’s 110m hurdles, Anson Moses got home first in 14.98 seconds. The Tobago Falcons athlete was thrilled with his victory, celebrating as he crossed the line ahead of Cougars athlete Brian Morris, the runner-up in 15.06, and Tyrese Rawlins (15.12) of Neon Wolves.
Barbadian Shane Brathwaite, entered in the sprint hurdles as a guest athlete, lost his rhythm early on, and did not finish the race.
Hezekiel Romeo threw the iron ball 17.65m to capture men’s shot put gold. The Tobago Jaguars athlete was unchallenged for the title. Silver medallist Christopher Crawford of Tobago Falcons was a full metre behind, producing a best effort of 16.65. Shaquille Singuineau (16.20) bagged bronze. Romeo bettered 17 metres in all six rounds—17.65, 17.45, 17.60, 17.50, 17.61 and 17.38.
Shakera Kirk landed the implement 45.98m for gold in the women’s discus. Mercury’s Lalenii Grant claimed silver at 41.90, with bronze going to Tobago Falcons thrower Brianna Percy (39.00m).