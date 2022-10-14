Hart bows out graciously as Wanderers coach

TEPHEN HART has bowed out as head-coach/manager of the Canadian club Hfx Wanderers.
“Much thanks to the Hfx Wanderers and Derek Martin for the opportunity to play a part in bringing the professional game to Halifax,” Hart stated via Twitter after being relieved of his job on Thursday.
“Wishing the club every success in the future,” he concluded.
Trinidadian Hart, 62, took up the job as Wanderers’ first head-coach and manager in 2018, following stints as men’s head coach of Canada (2009 -2012) and Trinidad and Tobago (2013-2016). He has also coached Canada’s Under-17 & Under-20 teams and was also Under-23 assistant coach.
“I met with Stephen yesterday and informed him that I felt it was time for new leadership at our football club,” Wanderers founder and president Derek Martin said.
“Stephen handled this conversation with the same class and dignity he has displayed while representing our club for the past five years, and I am forever grateful to him for helping our club get off the ground and for his immense contributions to the sport in Atlantic Canada.”
Martin announced that the search for Hart’s replacement begins immediately.