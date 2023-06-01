Hart loses national title

RICHARD HART, the most successful male player in the history of the sport in Trinidad and Tobago, surrendered his over-50 title when the National Squash Championships ended Sunday at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

The 73-year-old, who has won a record 13 open men’s titles, was beaten 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in the final by former champion John Holley, also a previous winner of the open and over-40 crowns.

Ten years after lifting the over-40 trophy for the first time, Peter Pirtheesingh earned his third gold in the category with an 11-9, 11-8, 13-11 triumph over Brian Phillips, who had lost his first match in the over-50 draw and ended up taking down Michael Wei 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 for the plate.

Cathy Martin won the women’s over-50 crown last year. However, the former president of the Trinidad and Tobago Squash Association had to settle for silver this time after losing 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 to Beverly Wilson, mother of former national champ Kale.

The five-day tournament concluded with the United States-based Chayse McQuan defeating ten-time champ Colin Ramasra for his third successive men’s crown.

And the day after taking advantage of her two opponents for the over-40 title, Rhea Khan, the most successful national champ in any sport in the country, made it women’s title No. 19 with a five-set triumph over the player who defeated her in last year’s final, Marie Claire Barcant.

Former two-time national under-19 champ Chloe Walcott defeated former national under-17 champ Faith Gillezeau 11-8, 9-11, 13-11, 11-8 and Brandon de Montrichard was a 17-15, 11-9, 11-8 winner over Julian Chin for the bronze medals.

National under-19 champ Sigourney Williams took down national under-15 champ Josie Thong 11-6, 11-7, 13-11 and Zachary Loquan dismissed Joel Augustine 11-4, 11-4, 12-10 for the classic plate (5th place) titles.

Thong had earned an under-13 silver medal in last year’s Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship. Nicholas Lequay, the under-15 runner-up in that prestigious competition, lifted the plate title by beating Yohann Marchock 11-3, 11-9, 11-1.

Ariane Howell secured the women’s equivalent prize with an 11-4, 11-6, 11-9 victory over under-17 player Lilee Lum Kin.

