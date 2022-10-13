HART SACKED

Stephen Hart

HAPPIER TIMES: Stephen Hart, recently relieved of managerial duties at Halifax Wanderers, of the Canadian Premier League.

The Halifax Wanderers have parted ways with head coach Stephen Hart following the conclusion of the 2022 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Trinidadian Hart took up the job as the Wanderers’ manager in 2018, following stints as men’s head coach of Canada (2009-2012) and Trinidad and Tobago (2013-2016). The 62-year-old also coached Canada’s Under-17 & Under-20 teams and was also Under-23 assistant-coach.

“I met with Stephen yesterday and informed him that I felt it was time for new leadership at our football club,” Wanderers founder and president, Derek Martin said.

“Stephen handled this conversation with the same class and dignity he has displayed while representing our club for the past five years, and I am forever grateful to him for helping our club get off the ground and for his immense contributions to the sport in Atlantic Canada.”

Hart was named the first head coach in Wanderers history in 2018 ahead of the inaugural Canadian Premier League season. In 2020, he was named the CPL Coach of the Year after leading Halifax to an appearance in the league final during The Island Games. However, over the last two seasons, Wanderers have not met projected objectives and had an early end to the season after failing to reach the CPL playoffs.

In the cutthroat world of sports management, this year’s poor season led to Hart’s demise. The Wanderers announced that the search for a new head coach begins immediately.

“With our passionate fans, natural grass pitch, roster flexibility and our exciting vision for the future of the Wanderers Grounds, I believe Halifax is the best job in Canadian soccer, and I am expecting several impressive Canadian and international candidates to come forward to lead our club into the future,” added Martin.

Hart’s final match in charge was last Sunday when Wanderers ended the Canadian Premier League regular season with a 1-0 away defeat to Forge FC at Tim Hortons Field.

Forge got off to a bright start and found their opening goal in just the eighth minute. Ashtone Morgan did well to find Kwasi Poku at the edge of the box with a nice cross, and from there Poku would make no mistake with his attempt, slamming a powerful shot into the low corner to give his team the lead.

Wanderers started to ramp things up, and came close in both halves, without getting the equaliser which they chased.

