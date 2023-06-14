LATE replacement Trendsetter Hawks will play FC Ginga in the NLCL U-15 Community Cup tournament final at the Diego Martin Sports Complex, on Saturday.
Preceding the final, there will be the third-place playoff match featuring beaten semi-finalists Point Fortin Youth Football Academy against Cox Football Academy at 2 p.m. The the final is set for a 3.45 p.m kick-off, following which the awards and prize-giving ceremony will commence about 5.15 p.m.
Point Fortin Youth Football Academy had not lost for the season until going down 5-3 on penalty kicks to Trendsetter Hawks last Saturday at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.
The Port of Spain youth side (Hawks) had ended the season as the second-placed team in Group A and were only brought into the semis as last-minute replacements for Tobago Group C winners Jaric Titans, who unexpectedly could not field a team for the semi-finals.
Trendsetter Hawks held the Point Fortin team goalless for 70 minutes, before advancing to the final via the spot kicks tiebreaker.
In the second semi-final, Group A winners FC Ginga eased to a 3-0 shutout of Cox Football Academy. In the ninth minute, FC Ginga had a glorious long-range strike from Antwun Louison, for a 1-0 lead at the half. Two second-half items from Elisha Neils and Criston Gomez completed the scoring on the day.
Tournament chairman, Brian K Jordan was thrilled with the level of play the young footballers have displayed. “We continue to see a pretty high level of play in our U-15 games. The organising committee invites the general public to come out and see our future national superstars,” he said.